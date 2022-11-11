Zorro is Back!!! Bringing Justice to Old California. Disney Plus serving up the classics.

Zorro fan art . Mark Lemaster/www.pinterest.com

He's back all right. No, I don't mean this Zorro..

This serial featured a young Clayton Moore as Zorro. And who would go on to become the Lone Ranger in the '50s iconic TV series. Julie Van Fosson-Robinson/www.pinterest.com

.or even this one

Alian Delon in 1976 Zorro. One of the more entertaining and action packed storylines with much humor. tv.apple.com

This is the guy-

A telling moment as Zorro is about to take action. Daryl McCullough/www.pinterest.com

Yes, that's right fans- that rider of the night, dressed all in black, atop a magnificent steed of black and blue hues rides once again. Action & adventure with feats of daring do amid the backdrop of Old Los Angeles.

Below-

Zorro's theme

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-Bh2SE-g5A

*He had a beautiful white horse for his daylight escapdes.

Zorro on one of two beutiful horse appearing in the series. a-drifting-cowboy.blogspot.com

Zorro-

Disney Plus has finally dusted off a classic series from the vaults. I just hope we see more of this.

Remastered in HD...and in Glorious Black and White.

Zorro originally aired from 1957-1959 on ABC produced by Disney Studios. Two seasons and 78 episodes. A most popular series then and adored by fans today.

Sign of Zorro release poster 22x28 Tracey Bates/pinterest.com

Guy Williams-

Disney could not have found a better suited actor to portray Zorro and Don Diego. Guy was able to easily switch gears to come off as a suave, ne’er do well who could not be bothered by the political turmoil of Old California. From there he at a blink of an eye was the avenging angel of the night. Determined to help free and remove the public servants who held office for their own ill- gotten- gain. Righting wrongs served upon the Hispanic settlers and indigenous people by corrupt officials.

Gene Sheldon and Guy Williams in a very humerous scene as Diego tries to teach Bernardo very quickly so as he can pretend to be him. Kat Bryant/www.pinterest.com

The series was an early fore runner of the story arc. And over the course of two seasons Zorro dealt with conspiracies, greedy landowners, a missing father, and an uncle played by Cesare Romero who may not be on the up and up.

Even Zorro was no stranger to romance. alchetron.com

Guy Williams was handsome, athletic and could handle a sword par excellence. Dashing and a consummate actor.

Guy as Professor Robinson -Lost in Space TV series. Sue Hall/www.pinterest.com

He would later go on to play Professor Robinson in the '60s TV series-Lost In Space. He also had the opportunity to play Sinbad of the Seven Seas.

Gene as Bernardo. Maite Sosa/www.pinterest.com

The series, aside from Guy Williams also had the brilliant Gene Sheldon as the sidekick and assistant. Playing a character that is mute and communicating via expressions and codes close to a sign language, he was able to be Zorro's eyes and ears in places where he was not able to. To the rest of the world Bernardo not only could not speak but was also not able to hear. Making him the ultimate spy. For only the audience and Diego/Zorro knew better. Gene was brilliant. He was not just an actor but a mime as well. That explaining why he was so proficient.

The show had many guest stars over the two seasons. Among them were Annette Funicello, Everett Sloan (Citizen Kane), Richard Anderson (Six Million Dollar Man), Eduard Franz, Suzanna Lloyd, Tony Russell (Wild, Wild, Planet) and a pre-Lost in Space- Jonathan Harris.

***Disney's Zorro appeared in both American and International comic book series.

This may give you an idea of the appeal of the Zorro character.And I love the art work. Capturing the right amount of action. revistacentinela.as

The character of Zorro was created by John McCulley in 1919, in the form of a novella. Since that day and once the character made the leap off the pages on to the big screen, there has been many actors who have donned cape and steed to up-hold justice and right the wrongs dished out by multiply villains and henchmen. Among the ranks- Tyrone Powers, Frank Lattimore, Duncan Regehr (The Monster Squad), Alain Delon, Antonio Banderas, and George Hamilton and Frank Langella. This is just a few.

In the '70s we were treated to Zorro, the Gay Blade with George Hamilton playing a dual role as two brothers.

****Back in the "day" you would see many actors and actresses out on the caravan [the road] promoting their TV series. Primarily in the '50 and '60s. As you can see below. Guy made many personal appearances for Zorro. *(I remember the Shrine Circus traveling from town to town with "special" guests including Robert Conrad, Burt Ward and even Leonard Nimoy).

A vintage ad for a personal appearance by Guy Williams in character at Disneyland circa late '50s https://www.disneyhistoryinstitute.com/

And still today, Disney's Zorro is as popular then, when it first debuted. Today Zorro has proved to be even more a part of our culture. Here is one example for if you end up as a Funko Pop figure it is a testament of enduring appeal.

See what I mean?

Before I ride off into the sunset atop my black steed, I want to leave you with this- there is a new Zorro in development and heading to Disney Plus. And over at Amazon a modern-day version as well in the coming soon. As mentioned above Zorro is an ever-popular character and may be just the hero we need today.

Disney Plus-

https://www.disneyplus.com/home

Bonus- Trivia

Growing up in the '60s – Besides, The Wonderful World of Color and then the transition to The Wonderful World of Disney Television series that aired on Sunday nights we were also treated to the -

Disney magazine-loaded with stories and fun facts along with upcoming news all about Disney . Courtesy of Gulf. www.mycomicshop.com

Just by stopping by your local Gulf service station. And back then they even pumped your gas, cleaned the windows and checked under the hood- as a courtesy-no charge.