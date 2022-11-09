Tonight's Tuesday Night Movie of the Week...Moon of the Wolf

Fan related? -however I do recall print art that was used as promotional material for this movie. Possibly a late nite airing. wwww.allmovie.com

Welcome to ABC's Tuesday Night Movie of the Week-Promo- Below is what people were treated to prior to that nights film. This lead was created back in 1969 when ABC launched their first movie of the week.

Promo art for print ads appearing in TV Guide plus local and national newspapers. Chris Neuhard/pinterest.com

Moon of the Wolf- the story

It was like any other day down in the bayou town of Marsh Island or so most everyone thought. Until a body was found of a young girl. At first glance, to all who were a part of the discovery...wild dogs. A victim of wild dogs. But they may be farther from the truth. And after that grisly "event" Marsh Island was anything but calm and normal. Terror and shock swept through the town like a late gulf storm. You could cut the tension with a butter knife- it was so thick. Even the tracking dogs seemed on edge. Whatever was "out there" was not natural. And more deaths did not help. Deputies on watch and prisoners ripped to shreds - right in the police station.

Now begins one of the biggest "manhunts" for an unknown person in the history of this usually quite Lousiana town. Dangerous and capable of feats of strength- not of human nature. Can "it" be found in time -how many more people will become a victim? How much more can this town take before it explodes? You will just have to watch it to find out.



Special Edition Bluray-

Excellent shot of Bradford Dillman- as the werewolf. m.cinemagia.ro

Well, now after 50 years Vinegar Syndrome and the gang back in Connecticut have found and remastered this classic Movie of the Week. Ranked high in audience ratings although not like 1971’s The Night Stalker but a decent viewership. It is atmospheric though no castles or moors. What we do have is the southern gothic charm of Louisiana and the swamps along with the Cajun culture.This gives the right amount of superstition to the story.

Restored in 2K from the 35mm interpositive featuring a well done and informative audio commentary with two very credible film historians - authors, Amanda Reyes and Daniel R Budnik. A new interview with Richard Halsey who maybe the only surviving cast and crew. Please make sure, if just for the film student in you to watch this. Richard explains the ideas and process of an edit. A brief history of his career and some life lessons along the way. Bonus material: A double sided poster featuring the art from the reversible sleeve. Additionally, there is a heavy duty slipcover again with the same art. A limited run of 5000.

Vinegar Syndrome-

Moon of the Wolf-the cast and crew.

VCM box art for Moon of the Wolf-originally based on the promo art that appeared in the TV Guide edition for the week of September 26th,1972 www.libertyland.al

Starring a whos' who of veteran Television actors. Included in the cast are David Janssen(The Fugitive and Harry-O), Barbara Rush(Peyton Place & It Came From Outer Space), former ball player John Beradino(General Hospital), Bradford Dillman (Piranha) and Geoffrey Lewis(High Plains Drifter & numerous TV guest appearances).

Produced and directed by veteran filmmakers, with Daniel Petrie at the helm. Daniel was an established, well executed director and filmmaker. The movie works on all sorts of levels and it is to his credit that it does. There are no wasted shots. Ad in Richard Halsey's editing and you can see why it works.

Daniel's career spans several decades and numerous Primetime awards. He cut his teeth many top TV series before doing Telefilms and the big screen. Among the shows he was associated with - Medical Center, Marcus Welby, MD, McMillian and Wife and theatrically- Fort Apache the Bronx & The Spy with the Cold Nose.

My connection to Moon of the Wolf-

Our feature film presentation premiered 50 years to the date -September 26th, 1972. I was just 2 days away from my 10th birthday. I was high with anticipation. ABC had been advertising and promoting for at least a couple of weeks and I remember the night it premiered. The neighborhood was tuned. A decent werewolf story with a detective motif. And going to sleep that night I was checking under the bed and opening the closet door. I wanted to make sure I was going to run in to any louc garous. [all revealed in movie].

I would like to leave you with this one tip. If you are out walking at night and you hear a faint howl in the distance, keep saying there are no such things as werewolves. They are just stuff of myth and legend. That's what I tell myself. So, good night til next time ...

