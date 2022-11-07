Batwoman ‘68-out on a newly remastered Bluray edition. Plus extras: Book Review and Mexican Cinema.

Swooping across the screen. A Mexican style superhero flick, swinging with camp, action, a mad doctor, monsters and Maura Monti. .

Aka Las Mujer Murcielago -the Mexican title. wwwmessynessychic.com

Above- the art and design helps to really let the audience know what they are in for. In this case- the goods are delivered.

One of the few times some one actually gets the drop on our heroine. www.the moviedb.org

Shades of CW — no. This not the current Batwoman TV series but in many ways a more fun and indulging fantasy trip. One without all the weekly drama-just action, with more revealing costumes-atmospheric sets and fishmen all set in a tropical locale.

Batwoman trailer-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0_oBiy9vDs&feature=emb_imp_woyt

What diabolical deeds could be transipring right before our eyes? [a Mexican photo busta] driveintheaterofthemind.tumblr.com

Shades of a mad scientist- we have fishmen — are they the next step in evolution or a just a means to an end for the mad doctor. We have a part time wrestler/superhero.

Where's Robin? Or is it Robyn? Batwoman holds nothing back as she dispenses of these would be henchmen. fantascienzaltalia.com

Some neat underwater photography.

Remember this is 1968 and many productions did not have the euipment to shot underwater shots effectively. This is impressive and clear as t www.coolasscinema.com

A jazzy/breezy score.

Directing by Rene Cordona and a fun performance by Maura Monti. She takes this just seriously enough. All reasons to add this to your, must see list and an entertaining introduction to Mexican Cinema.

In addition, we are fortunate enough to have a home entertainment company right here in the US-

Cover art for the Bluray release. VCI Entertainment

VCI, who is releasing these films- many as double features loaded with extras & remastered in HD on Bluray format.

Restored also in 4k- 2nd feature…

Promtional material- photo busta with atmospheric art from the release poster plus in laid still. www.previewsworld.com

THE PANTHER WOMEN!!!!

The Panther Woman and she is no hero- nothing but a most diabolical fiend plotting against mankind. One can only hope she is stopped in time.

If your not careful, heads my roll. monstermoviemusic.blogspot.com

I say, this is one mixed drink you might want to avoid!!!

She is calculating & menacing. And that's her on a bad day. clubdesmonsters.com

This one has fangs and claws…

A second helping of Mexican Fantasy and Scifi/Horror brilliantly directed by Rene Cardona.

VCI Entertainment-

Also available from -

MVD Entertainment Group-

More from Maura —

Maura was born 1942 in Milan, Lombardy Italy. Actress, Model and Talk Show host. Moving to Mexico after a career in modeling then making the transition to film. She has appeared in some of the most iconic editions of cult cinema-aside from Batwoman ‘68 above. Going on to star in Spy flicks, Horror & Westerns and young adult- pop beach party style flicks. Appearances in both Santo and the Blue Demon franchises.

Planet of the Female Invaders-the title tells it all. Now, I don't the male population would complain? www.ebay.com

Lobby card for Mun'ecas Peligrosas, a action adventure. A bevy of beauties taking on international villians way before Charlie's Angels. www.kisskisskillkill.archive.com

Below-SOS trailer- a nod to the Bond franchise-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnWAAvtw2W4

Co-starring with actors such as Jorge Rivero (Conquest & Rio Lobo) in Treasure of Montezuma, Cantoflinas-Mexico’s leading comedian and more.

Treasure of Montezuma -starring Jorger Rivero, Santo and Maura Monti-original release poster terpconnect.umd.edu

After making 35 films in a breakneck pace -six years, Maura Monti came to a decision. She retired in the early ’70s. Staying out of the limelight until-1978. Coaxed out of retirement she went on to co-host an entertainment series — En Vio.

Maura is still alive today.

IMDB-Maura Monti, link below. Make sure you check this out. 1968, Maura appeared in over 12 films. Like I said earlier, anyone, would be hard pressed to keep up this schedule..

Trivia***** Break-

Below- a link that provides a look in to one of Mexicos only private film archives.

https://vimeo.com/300066806

A salute to a most heroic woman and defender of Mexican film-

Indicator Power Films-Viviana Garcia Besne’ surviving member of the Calderon “clan”. Saves some of Mexico’s iconic Cinema gems. Pop culture for not only her country but many countries internationally and a “whole lot” of Famous Monsters of Filmland readers and fans. In fact, Horror, Sci Fi and Fantasy fanatics and film students around the world owe her a great many thanks. She has taken it upon herself to engage in a monumental task of rescuing, restoring and preserving over 400 films. In those titles are films produced by several Mexican film companies over several decades.

Below- Interview with Viviana discussing her work with film restoration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODqBxDegaIk&feature=emb_imp_woyt

Now, have they all been given the royal treatment? Straight out- no!!! The why, is the cost of doing so. She has been trying to continuously raise the funds to continue with this endeavor. In fact, we are talking not only films — celluloid but posters, stills...etc. associated with these classic, most sought-after titles of truly enthusiastic cinematography and filmmaking.

Sneak preview-

A fitting inclusion since our much-discussed film above Bat Woman or Batwoman of ’68 is also covered in this new and informative book —

Cover art for Ed Glaser's new book - McFarland Books /website

How the World Remade Hollywood- out now from McFarland Books. By Ed Glaser.

This is an in depth look at other countries’ interpretations of some of "tinsletown’s" most iconic forms of entertainment- Cinema, Comics and Television. Examining 65 iconic pieces of celluloid. Everything from Superman to

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvNdt7na4eQ

Japan’s take on Spiderman-Supaidaman. It reigned supreme for 4 years.

During the course of the 4 years Spiderman battled all sorts of villains, aliens and monsters. Raymond Cheng Phd DPA/www.pinterest.com

Categories consisting of heroes with or without capes, Family stories — Magnums aka Dirty Harry more- monsters, aliens and outlaws & box-office gold-even the Titanic wasn’t safe. Lassie, Winnie the Pooh, they are here too.

Below- a Euro take on the Star Wars theme.

Starcrash-Japanese art -newly commissioned -Film starts Marjoe Gortner, Christopher Plummer and Caroline Munro. geekynerfherder.tumblr.com

Titles like Shocking Dark, Starcrash(a Star Wars epic-link below),

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSQyzhLvMwY

Even Bond got the treatment with 1967’s OK Connery aka Operation Kid Brother starring none other than Sean’s brother. Is Too Much For One Mother!!! Now how’s that for a tagline?

The atr and design are so much a 007 knock-off.But who can resist when it's Seans own brother plaing the hero. eusuchinemaapt.blogspot.com

Neil Connery plus a host of recurring actors and co-stars of the original 007 films- Dainiella Bianchi(From Russia With Love), Bernard Lee(appeared as M from Dr No thru Moonraker), Adolfo Celli (Thunderball), Lois Maxwell( Miss Moneypenny from Dr No to A View to a Kill), Anthony Dawson(Dr No)-along with International stars of various pop culture genres- Agata Flori of several Euro Westerns including The Nephews of Zorro and They Call Me Hallelujah(starring my late friend -George Hilton).

The spy craze and Bond again in particular, gets a rare treatment as Mexican Cinema gives us Opertaion 67. Santo(wrestling hero) and Jorge Rivero are after international counterfeiters.

Release poster for Operacion 67(Mexican title). Starring Santo and Jorge Rivero. www.scifi-movies.com

Tarzan In Istanbul?!-

The jungle comes to Turkey. Official release poster. Nick Riganas/www.pinterst.com

Yes, in 1952 Turkey turned out this little gem right in the height of the Lex Barker Tarzan’s right here in the US. So, one could question why not a penalty or a lawsuit. You’ll have to read the book or my full review coming soon. But I can say this make sure you seek out this one. It is a fun movie and there is DVD out there from a 2006 release.

Extras -

Bonus Music Video- The Istanbul Song-This version is a lot jazzier than the original 1953 by the Four Lads- I love every alternate take of this song and there even is a Muppets running gag from Muppets Tonight.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TuJKsfpfNI

Question: I leave you with this-

Could the Batman ’66 TV series gone a few more seasons? Second-Would ABC have extended it’s run, had Yvonne Craig’s Batgirl costume been a lot more like Maura Monti’s Batwoman outfit.?

Three photos featuring the beautifully graceful-Yvonne Craig. On set[left] and two publicity shots[mid to right]. bennypdrinnon.blogspot.com

Well to the first question-Yes, if NBC, had they jumped a little quicker and made their decision to take the helm- before the sets had been dismantled. That is one of the possible reasons Batman never saw the ’70s except in syndication. [It sounds better than reruns].

That’s two questions — so feel free to ponder.

So, until then- same Bat channel, same Bat time….