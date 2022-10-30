Georgie The Ghost- The whimsical world of Robin Bright- Plus a narration by Chris Nersinger.

Cover art for Georgie's first adventure and introduction. www.goodreads.com

Come and meet the Whittackers along with a wonderful menagerie of characters including Mrs Owl plus the cow, a cozy cat and Georgie the Ghost.!? A friendly ghost.

Here we see Mrs Owl, a cozy cat and a wee little mouse, already for Halloween. ourvoyageintotheordinary.wordpress.com

I am sharing this for several reasons — one today is national Hug a Sheep Day (always wanted to say that). We are also getting closer to one of my favorite holidays aside from Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Years- Halloween time. The other is that we are, for the most part, back to school for all “intensive” purposes. I remember getting this book out of the library when I was a tyke. Also having it read to me by my teacher in Kindergarten and again in First grade as well. So, I hope you enjoy this as much as me.

Below is an archetectiture rendering and gives an idea of the planning of the arrt that carried the words and menaing of this really beatutiful but mischivious tales of a "lonely" ghost.

The simplicity-yet with detail in the art and drawings for Georgie have a ghothic look at times and still a warmth in characters. AJE/www.pinterest.com

Robin Bright was born in Cape Cod, MA. And this may explain the love of ghosts and the sea. Educated in Europe and attended Phillips Academy, Andover and Princeton University. He was a newspaper reporter while in Baltimore and Paris, a teacher in Boston, music & art critic in Sante Fe and more. A well-rounded individual. A person of many talents. A learned man. But there was a curious imagination about Robert Bright as you will see and hear.

Robin Bright wrote these stories for his children and grandchildren. Hopefully giving them some fun entertainment. And in some cases, weaving things that he had heard about or experienced for himself all along adding the character of Georgie the Ghost or did he. Maybe there was a Georgie the Ghost creaking the floorboards on the stairs and squeaking those old un-oiled hinges on the doors. Who knows?

Georgie kindly giving the loose floor board a squeak-something he does every night at this time. orangemarmaladebooks.com

But what I do know is that Robin created Georgie in 1944. Georgie was a hit not just here but internationally as well especially in England and the UK. Think about all those old houses, cottages and castles. Georgie had no problem fitting right in.

He wrote & illustrated 20 books. Me and the Bears, The Friendly Bear and The Travels of Ching were some of the non-Georgie titles. They proved to be popular. Just not as popular as the little “boy” who lived with the Whittackers. He would always come back to that friendly ghost -Georgie.

A cover from the 1966 edition-when Georgie gets caught up in the fever of magic and sleight of hand. www.ebay.com

In fact, in 1983, which would prove to be one of his last years behind the typewriter, he turned out 4 ghostly adventures.

If you are familiar with these images-lt's just say you can not get a better recommndation from a most repected establishment. www.whiplibrary.com

**Trivia break- I don’t know if any of you are old enough to remember school- book clubs like Scholastic Books (who are still around doing book fairs). Well that is where I used to get a lot of my books, Georgie included. How about a Caldecott Medal awarded story? It was like a guaranteed seal of approval for good reading. And that, was a big deal back then. Paperback was the tradition. I could not wait from one month to another for my English teacher to hand out the book order forms and the flyer showing off the monthly titles. And don’t forget that teen mag -Dynamite. That was the hot one back in the day…

Here is another narration by yours truly. Georgie and the Robbers-the complete story. Click link below.

Excuse the ruffling pages.Shhh. Remember library voices. I know-I'm just so excited. CozyBookNook/www.etsy.com

and if you hear some pages turning, hopefully it will add some charm to the story. This is a Children’s book from my childhood and have some fond memories of Georgie the Ghost. My wish is that you and your family will enjoy this. It was so much fun recording it. See the pics below plus a link from Sound Cloud- Georgie and The Robbers by Robert Bright. Just in time for Halloween and a great way to introduce ghosts, owls and things that go bump in the night. But, maybe make those squeaks and creaks in the middle of the night a little less scary. And a whole lot easier to deal with when you’re not sure what it is. Hey, what’s the harm in a boo every now and then? So, good night for now and sleep tight.

Good night Mrs and Mrs Whittacker and a good night to you too. Curiouspages.blogspot.com

P.S. The original Georgie the Ghost is available as an audible book on Amazon’s Audible service. The version was actually from a filmstrip production that was shown in schools across the country when I was attending Elementary school. That was back in the ’60s. There also hard copy and paperbacks out there in the used book medium. Unfortunately, these stories have not been republished by any publishing firm for over 40 years at least. Too bad I say and maybe after this article is published it will find its way to some firm that will take an interest in these truly delightful adventures. Ones that “kids” of all ages can enjoy and appreciate.

Again, good night- I have a few floors to creak and a couple of doors to creak…

Signed whimsically by -

Doc

P.S Thank you Mrs Bear.