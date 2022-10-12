Halloween Comicfest goes virtual for 2022

A yearly tradition-giving a different artist a chance to display their creativity and talent. firewireblog.com

Above- Some of this art hopefully adorns the front or back of a much coveted T-Shirt.

That's right, Halloween Comicfest has decided to bring this event to more people- to make it more accessible to a larger number of fans. Keep in in mind that it has become not just a national event. Over the last several years it has taken on a more international flavor. Be that we are talking globally and the estate of health and community along with a few weather oriented events. It was a magnanimous consensus to go virtual. Now taking place on the internet with special guests, virtual downloads of the free comics versus the physical content that would have been available at comic book shops as a commodity. [See Links below for the event all culminating on Halloween Weekend 2022]

Celebrating what has become a comforted in to fall and things that spell Boo! www.comicsbeat.com

***A popular character and fan favorite DC Comics Batman has made many "appearances" in various issues/titles for Halloween Comicfest.

You just never know who might swoop in the dark of night to regale a story or two. proudlioncomics.blogspot.com

Comic creators seem to have a knack for getting touch with what's happening. Below is one of those most in tune stories. Skateboards and "kids". A one-shot capturing monsters and the chase...We are talking a sidewalk surfing young mummy dude taking a selfie with a 1000 lb gorilla giving chase. This on my list of downloads. This is just one example of in the best of Halloween Comicfest.

This Wrapped Up title can't help but strike a hot button with extreme sports kids of today-!! www.halloweencomicfest.com

To get a early jump on the event and the season. Halloween Comicfest has been releasing approximate 5 comic titles- the best of from previous years as downloads. Each week has a theme and a group name.

Casper The Friendly Ghost -just one of many free downloadable comics being offered each week leading up to Halloweek weekend 2022. Halloween Comicfest/website

This week- Monster Picks. Featuring Hell Boy and the B.P.R.D. 1953, Zombie Tramp vs The Doll-Faced Witch Hunter and my favorite- Casper The Friendly Ghost. (Casper has four separate tales including one with the Ghostly Trio and Spooky). This will continue right up to Halloween weekend. Plus a brand new batch of 2022 titles debuting during the big event on line.(Titles have not yet been revealed but keep checking the website).

Now I can't think of a better way to get the concept of Halloween Comicfest than to watch this video courtesy of youtube. From 2019, one of the last times we had a year planned event prior to covid making itself into our lives. (This year was set to be a physical get together-but this changed over the last couple of months).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjXcX-Tjk-M&t=64s

*** On a side note- my thoughts on this, Halloween Comicfest and Free Comic Book Day which takes place in the spring has been one of the most important ways to promote literacy and reading. Teachers have made it a priority to talk about and introduce both of these national and international venues to their students but also the parents and grandparents by sending home a letter prior to the event. I highly recommend you to share in and participate. And this year you don't even have to leave the house.

Even a humble, lovable Underdog(2019) has gotten in to the spirit...Thank you American Mythology- preserving pop culture. leagueofcomicgeeks.com

In previous years past we have seen contributions from IDW, DC Comics, Marvel, Mad Labs, Image, Archie, Boom Studios, AP, Viz Media and more. Characters - TMNT, Peanuts, Vampirella, Spiderman, Batman, Disney's Mickey and Donald, Zombies, The Goon-too many more to list. So, I can hardly wait to see this year's titles.

Below- a previous fan favorite from 2017-

Here Donald proves this time it just might ok to be late for dinner especially if your part of the menu!!!

Cover art for IDW/Disney 2017 Donald Duck's Halloween Scream www.horrorview.com

In Conclusion-

There is nothing a "kid" getting their first comic book. A magazine with pictures, captions and writing(words). A story in the form of a mini movie just minus the flickering image but with the colors and the imagination in tact. The advantage is that it can be read over & over again. Kids love to share and compare. Discuss and comtemplate just like us adults. As well, remember we were those kids once upon a time.

That's it for now- I hope all have a boo of a time this Halloween and again please check out Halloween Comicfest. I'll be there virtually that is...

Goodnight dear guests...

Doc from Reviews on the Edge

Related material and extras-

Halloween ComicfFest-

https://halloweencomicfest.com/

Link to Facebook page-

https://www.facebook.com/halloweencomicfests

More art and covers from years past...

Archie Comics- Halloween isn't all screams of terror!( 2018 title). icv2.com

Can't celebrate without this famous crime solving pooch-

One of the earliest fests- 2012 www.mycomicshop.com

[Not for the young at heart - this one proves that comic are not just for kids]