Camera Review Xiaomi Redmi 9C

This part is made more special when compared to the Redmi 9A. With the hashtag "The Hero of the Kece Camera", the Redmi 9C appears with 2 bonus camera sensors on the back body. In addition to the main 13MP f/2.2 sensor that supports PDAF, there are also 2 2MP f/2.4 sensors, each of which functions to produce images of objects with natural blur effects, and close-up or macro images.

In fact, the portrait feature itself also appears on the Redmi 9A, but because it is purely digital, the images of non-human objects are often blurred. This can be overcome by the presence of a bonus sensor which does function as a depth sensor. But unfortunately, when shooting portraits, the viewfinder does not simulate the effect of bokeh on the background of the object.

Camera Review Redmi 9C GadgetReview

So when taking portrait pictures on the android smartphone Redmi 9C, you have to guess a bit, whether the results will match your wishes or not. For a price class of less than IDR 1.5 million, it's pretty good, even though the dynamic range is smaller. The macro camera I say is good as a bonus, for portraits of small or very close objects.

While the images from the main camera sensor look the same as the Redmi 9A, you can see for yourself from some of the images at the bottom. There are already HDR modes, AI to reliable modes with ISO settings, shutter and focus peaking. Smartphone Android But sadly what for me means more than being absent, is night fashion. A little note, make sure your hands are normal when taking pictures, so that the results don't falter.

On the front, a 5MP f/2.2 camera is prepared which has a fairly wide angle. While the rear camera of the Redmi 9C is capable of recording video up to a maximum resolution of 1080p 30fps. There are interesting features such as short videos with a kaleidoscope impact, for Gizmo friends who are more creative to produce different content.

