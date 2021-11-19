The Impact of Lies & Deception

Rev. Sheri Heller, LCSW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12L8XP_0d1sZZn000
Photo by Samuel Dixon on Unsplash

Miranda’s childhood familial environment of domestic violence, marital infidelity, control tactics and neglect contributed to her incurring complex trauma. Yet, in our therapy sessions, she is clear that out of all the injuries incurred, what hurt her the most were the constant lies and deception perpetrated by her malignant narcissistic father. It was his insidious, dishonest maneuvering that kept Miranda embroiled in a circuitous pattern of searching for ‘the truth’.

As an adult, Miranda’s state of anticipatory betrayal catalyzed volatile dynamics with men who expressed romantic interest. Expecting deception offered her a locus of control. She convinced herself that if she assumed duplicity was inevitable then she could either avoid it or at the very least when it transpired, she would not be as devastated. Hence, even when evidence was lacking she interrogated those she feared getting close to. Like a spy, on a mission she had a dossier on every man she dated. This made it impossible for safety and trust to ensue.

Indeed, it’s the activation incited by traumatic abuse that causes the victim to perceive threat even when it’s not there. This state of hyper-vigilance catalyzes the affect heuristic, in which the trauma victim’s emotional response alone determines how a choice is made or a problem is solved. Hence, if they are feeling deceived that is sufficient enough cause to either explode in a rage (fight) or bolt (flight). Until the confusion between intuition and being triggered is resolved, reactive traumatic responses will impede intimacy.

The collective experience of folks who have endured relational trauma rooted in narcissistic abuse is that of subjugation to extensive dishonesty. Consequently, they simply do not know what to believe. Hence, they dissociate from their emotional responses and blindly collude in the lies to mitigate their terror and not incur further wrath. Alternatively, rather than be blindsided by the onslaught of danger they convince themselves their visceral fear of its presence is proof of its existence.

Narcissistic abuse educator and coach Tracy Malone wrote, “Lies enable narcissists to present false images of themselves to potential targets. Those targets lose the ability to make safe and appropriate decisions. They enter into the relationships, unaware of the danger in store for them. Then, once the targets are hooked, narcissists continue to use lies, along with a sprinkling of truth, in a multitude of ways, to ensure that their targets keep “playing.” They lie through evasion and by withholding information. They lie as a form of gaslighting, in order to increase their control over their targets by making them constantly question themselves. They often repeatedly tell the ultimate lie, that they “love” their targets. And, they lie just for the fun of it.”

Furthermore, narcissists and garden variety abusers will also lie to procure sex. Known as rape by deception or rape by fraud, certain state penal codes stipulate that the use of deceit to obtain sexual consent is not just morally depraved, but unlawful. Being that the very nature of lies belies consent, it stands to reason that creating an illusory narrative, impersonation, or concealing critical information such as having an STD or being married, does not allow one to make an informed choice. This type of duplicity can beget extensive psychological damage.

Outside of the malignant realm of calculated lies we routinely encounter exaggerations, half-truths, omissions, and the absence of discernment. After all, one can only be as honest as one knows oneself. Moreover, we are all susceptible to mistake falsehoods for truth. Our daily digestion of alternative facts is illustrative of that reality.

These socially acceptable fibs can range from the benign (that dress looks great on you) to furtive manipulation (I’m sorry you’re so sensitive). Irrespective of the form, the withholding or twisting of truth impacts our consciousness.

As Russian revolutionary and politician Vladimir Lenin said, “A lie told often enough becomes the truth.”

We desperately want to believe we possess unwavering certainty over what is real. Our reliance on primitive ego defenses such as confirmation bias assists us with that intention. By only considering that which supports what we want to believe our shared psychological need for safety and predictability is ensured, even if it contributes to believing that which may be egregiously false.

Psychologist R.D. Laing wrote in The Politics of Experience, “The range of what we think and do is limited by what we fail to notice. And because we fail to notice, there is little we can do to change until we notice how failing to notice shapes our thoughts and deeds.”

As Laing suggests, we fail to notice that which might disrupt our subjective reality. Choosing to believe that which conforms with our need for safety, implies that we don’t necessarily want the truth if it means shattering illusions and incurring the discomfort of cognitive dissonance. So, we lie to ourselves and accordingly, we lie to others. This proclivity to see what we want to see and what we’re told to see has direct bearing on the concretizing of our perceptions.

In particular, our inherent need to attach and trust predisposes us to perceive others as well meaning. Hence, we give others the benefit of the doubt. This is a healthy life-affirming perspective. Believing others are well intentioned, as opposed to assigning immediate blame makes room for enhanced well-being. It also expands one consciousness to be inclusive of sundry possibilities and truths.

However, when this charitable gesture is met with repetitious lies, continuing to offer the benefit of the doubt becomes destructive. To offset the pain of cognitive dissonance and shattered illusions we might buy into the lies and unwittingly enter into an emotionally abusive dynamic.

Even the collusion in seemingly benign lies has far-reaching implications. A research study conducted by Dr. Ashley E. Hardin, assistant professor of organizational behavior at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, revealed that being subject to dishonesty affects “empathic accuracy,” meaning the ability to read another person’s emotions. Essentially, Hardin and her colleagues discovered that impaired empathic accuracy resulting from dishonesty can contribute to increased dehumanization of others.

Dr. Hardin elaborates, “Sometimes people will tell a white lie and think it’s not a big deal. But a decision to be dishonest in one moment will have implications for how you interact with people subsequently.”

Although seemingly trivial, the mitigation of truth even in established customary forms has damaging consequences. It interferes with emphatic abilities and establishes relational pretense and pseudo intimacy. This generates avoidant ways of being that impedes conflict resolution and mature intimacy.

In closing, it is apparent that our ability to handle the truth is influenced by survival fears and one’s moral compass. For a variety of reasons the deceiver and the deceived (due to primal ego defenses, self-delusion, human trust and naivety) are both participants of what psychiatrist and spiritual counselor M. Scott Peck described as difficulties with accepting responsibility, so as to avoid pain. Lying is simply easier than facing the consequences of being truthful.

Peck is also clear in emphasizing that the hallmark of evil is the lie. It is our collusion with lies that is our personal and collective downfall. Accordingly, Peck encourages us to question everything, heartening us to consider that, “The more honest one is, the easier it is to continue being honest, just as the more lies one had told, the more necessary it is to lie again. By their openness, people dedicated to the truth live in the open, and through the exercise of their courage to live in the open, they become free from fear.”

Paradoxically, the choice to live as honestly as is humanly possible awakens us to that which is false within ourselves and in others. It requires us to examine our deepest motivations and strive towards self-actualization. This means questioning motives, convention and widely accepted beliefs, even if it means incurring loss or condemnation or arouses social rejection and stigma.

Ultimately if we desire to attain a modicum of authenticity and integrity, and want to realize true intimacy, then defying lies and standing in one’s truth is an unquestionable necessity. We owe that to ourselves and we owe that to each other.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 7

Published by

As a survivor (and thriver) of complex trauma and a seasoned therapist specializing in treating complex trauma, narcissistic abuse syndrome and addictions, I am intent on creating content that affords informative insight, hope and healing from psychological disorders. I aim for my creative content to assist readers with tapping into the resiliency of the human condition while recognizing the countless challenges of being human.

New York City, NY
2247 followers

More from Rev. Sheri Heller, LCSW

Hellbound is Much More than a Dystopian Supernatural Thriller

Spoiler Alert! For those of you who have not watched Hellbound this critique reveals the plot. Recently I watched season one of Hellbound, a compelling new Netflix series directed by Yeon Sang-ho and co-created by cartoonist Choi Kyu-Seok. While art is subjective, I couldn’t help but interpret this story through the ominous lens of the prevailing cultural landscape.

Read full story

Choosing a Therapist who Treats Complex Trauma

As a seasoned trauma therapist and survivor, I’ve encountered folks throughout the years who unwittingly engaged in treatment modalities that did not address their specific needs as complex trauma survivors. While some degree of helpful insight and regulation resulted from these efforts, the possibility of thriving was thwarted by not receiving the proper care.

Read full story

How Feminism has Become Corrupted

“I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.”~Audre Lorde. It is a repetitive historical reality that all forms of ideology are ultimately reducible to the rule of a few elitists. Those who hold the most power, such as scholars, people of considerable monetary wealth, along with vast influence and special skills, consolidate to assert their collective authority. Eventually, due to the infiltration of internal dissent and discord amongst these powerful elite, ideologies and movements splinter off into factions. Feminism is no different.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Before Complex Trauma was a Diagnosis

Being a seasoned complex trauma therapist in NYC who also specializes in treating narcissistic abuse, makes looking back at my recovery process a particularly somber experience. There is so much clarity in hindsight that I wish was attainable when I vacillated between states of hyper-arousal and numbing and could barely identify a feeling or acquire the slightest grasp of who I was. With sorrow, I recollect a lost young woman beset by flashbacks, process addictions, self-loathing and traumatic loneliness.

Read full story
1 comments

Lessons to Pass On to Young Women

As I near sixty and embody my function as a female elder, I find myself in touch with the Crone, that part of myself that is old and wise, who has seen everything, and has dropped many of the pretensions, rules and limitations that society lives by.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Women are Different than Men

Unless one is intersex biological maleness and femaleness is typically discernible at birth. Reproductive science indicates that babies born with two X chromosomes will develop female genitals, while those with an X and a Y will possess male sexual organs. However, exactly when and how psychological gender materializes will likely always be debatable. The proportionality of biological and societal influences on gender development continues to be a conundrum even as we evolve with conceptualizing gender as a spectrum.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

The Need for a Safe & Stable Foundation in Addiction and Trauma Recovery

It was 1990 in Brooklyn, N.Y. when I was hired as a treatment coordinator at a facility for adolescent and adult drug addicts. The crack epidemic was ravaging communities on a national scale andAIDS was a global health crisis. I had just completed post-graduate work at Coney Island Hospital, where I was employed in a detox unit and a partial hospitalization drug treatment program. It was in equal measure inspiring and heartbreaking.

Read full story

Trauma and the Healing Effects of Fantasy

All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.~E.A. Poe. As a little girl and well into my young adult years, my life was submerged in a world of fantasy. Of course, witnessing my schizophrenic mother routinely retreat into psychotic reverie drove me towards taking refuge within. Untethered and unmothered, this is where I too could safely buffer myself from harm and invent distracting narratives.

Read full story
1 comments

The Psychology Of Splitting

Often when I am facilitating therapy sessions with complex trauma survivors, statements will be made that are suggestive of splitting. For instance, one day a friend is perceived as the embodiment of perfection, but when a disappointing flaw is revealed that same person is suddenly vehemently unacceptable. Conversely, one week a familial abuser might be described as the devil incarnate and in the next session, they will be defended as a well-intentioned martyr.

Read full story
1 comments

Happiness is Not the Point

Then she saw a star fall, leaving behind it a bright streak of fire. “Someone is dying,” thought the little girl, for her old grandmother, the only one who had ever loved her, and who was now dead, had told her that when a star falls, a soul was going up to God.~The Little Match Girl/Hans Christian Andersen.

Read full story
2 comments

When Wealth and Greed are Out of Control

We can all appreciate the complexity of the legal tender. Technically a form of exchange for goods and services, money assists with establishing a comfortable quality of life. It signifies security, connotes one’s place in the world, renders status and even enhances one’s sense of power.

Read full story

When Therapy Enables Abuse

Life is not fair. Fifty-fifty propositions are illusory. There are always power differentials and shortcomings. Ideals of perfection are a pipe dream. Ideologies always get corrupted. It’s crucial to tolerate these shortcomings. Doing so puts our human trials and tribulations in perspective.

Read full story
3 comments

Braving Life Without a Family

From childhood’s hour I have not been / As others were — I have not seen / As others saw I could not bring / My passions from a common spring / From the same source I have not taken / My sorrow I could not awaken / My heart to joy at the same tone / And all I lov’d I lov’d alone~E.A. Poe(Alone)

Read full story

Therapy Sessions are Not Enough for Recovery

For over three decades the method of treatment I facilitate is similar to the type of therapy I engaged in throughout my recovery. Albeit, my entree into long-term therapy, although well-intentioned and ultimately reparative, did not contain Dr. Judith Herman’s theoretical framework for understanding complex trauma.

Read full story
3 comments

The Narcissistic Family System

In a memoir piece I wrote about my disturbing relationship with my narcissistically disordered father I elaborated on how his neglect, sadistic mockery, objectification and abandonment nearly destroyed me. The proverbial silver lining of having been groomed throughout my childhood to accommodate a narcissistic family system is being able to bring my recovery full circle by providing trauma treatment to those who like myself, were born into families defiled by parental narcissism.

Read full story
100 comments

Living with Regrets

We’ve all had the misfortune of lamenting ad nauseam over misgivings that can range from something relatively innocuous such as forgetting an anniversary to the gravity of having caused deliberate harm. Whatever the origin, fixating into perpetuity over a blunder, a mistake or a perceived cardinal sin is a unique sort of self persecution. Generating variable storylines as to how it could have, would have, should have been can allow us to deflect from feelings of helplessness and regret. An illusory locus of control may ensue as we meticulously map out endless solutions to correcting past wrongs.

Read full story
5 comments

Love After Narcissistic Abuse

My experience as a survivor and a therapist specializing in treating both complex traumaand narcissistic abuse syndrome has shown me that the violent personal assault inflicted by NPD abuse causes Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in victims, irrespective of whether they present with a prior history of complex trauma. Accordingly, having somehow managed to keep oneself glued together in the aftermath of a degrade and discard and relentless hoovering, the survivor of narcissistic abuse is confronted with the task of healing from Stockholm Syndrome (aka trauma bonding) and acute or complex PTSD.

Read full story
24 comments

When Questioning Popular Opinion is Not Allowed

Once upon a time a new class of people emerged. They were scholars and elitists, ‘special people,’ well ensconced in academia, politics, economics and military intelligence. They righteously demanded eradication of current norms and established ways of being. They insisted that prevailing antiquated inferior practices be replaced with new better ways of living. This required a purging of the old system by any means necessary. Accordingly, those who dissented were either re-indoctrinated, thrown in jail, exiled to other lands or done away with.

Read full story

The Safety Zone of Being Small and Unseen

Daydreaming about being in the public eye receiving acclaim and notoriety is as ubiquitous as the air. Yet push come to shove not many would want that fantasy to morph into reality. Even folks I’ve rendered psychotherapy to who sought to attain and achieved fame expressed serious distress over being subject to the demands of a parasitic fan base and the pressures of always having to publicly measure up to impossible standards.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy