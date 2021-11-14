When Wealth and Greed are Out of Control

Rev. Sheri Heller, LCSW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZzD6_0cwTr7nD00
Photo by Travis Essinger on Unsplash

We can all appreciate the complexity of the legal tender. Technically a form of exchange for goods and services, money assists with establishing a comfortable quality of life. It signifies security, connotes one’s place in the world, renders status and even enhances one’s sense of power.

On the downside however, wealth can fuel ruthless avarice and an insatiable need for hedonistic pursuits. If out of control ones attachment to currency can morph into a reckless, compulsive pursuit devoid of consequential thinking or restraint, despite evidence of obvious harm.

On a global scale the expansion of consumption and environmental degradation is exemplary of this unfortunate trend. Schools are resorting to debt financing of public education based on district credit scores to finance operations due to budget cuts. Meanwhile Biden administration’s Fiscal Year 2022 Pentagon budget proposal allocates over $750 billion to the D.O.D. Moreover, the United States national debt is at an inconceivable $29 trillion, signaling inevitable stagflation, in other words a period of slower economic growth, rising taxes and creeping cost-push inflation.

Indeed, the rapacious pursuit of material gratification and indulgence is a colossal problem within global and individual domains.

As Gregory Frantz conveyed in his article, Consumerism, Conformity, and Uncritical Thinking in America,

“Americans now average six hours per week shopping, as opposed to only forty minutes playing with their children. We now have more shopping malls in America than high schools. Prescription drugs are freely dispensed to suppress the urge to rush to the mall for a shopping spree. Such compulsive forays are in part the byproduct of corporate conditioning teaching us to seek salvation in the material.”

The seeking of salvation in the material Frantz alludes to is laid bare when irrational desires surpass the capacity to exercise logical restraint, and adverse repercussions fail to catalyze containment or change. This scenario strongly suggests the likelihood of a behavioral addiction.

Addiction, irrespective of whether it is to a chemical or a person, falls within the diagnostic realm of an attachment disorder. It is a complex mental illness in which the craving for and progressive dependence on a stimuli so as to experience a euphoric state, supersedes all other attachments in spite of harmful consequences. A behavioral (aka process) addiction involves habitual, obsessive compulsive engagement with a specific behavioral stimulus.

When money is the designated ‘drug of choice’ materialism becomes a driving force replacing all relationships and endeavors as one’s primary source of gratification.

This addiction can take the form of compulsive gambling, uncontrollable shopping, incurring excessive debt, hoarding money, workaholism and theft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z912p_0cwTr7nD00
Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

When Marco came to see me for a therapy consultation he was on the verge of losing his marriage due to an intractable craving for monetary compensation from a dead-end startup. Holding on into perpetuity for the big win that never came, did not dissuade Marco from believing that this new business venture would eventually be his pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. In the meantime his wife and son were agonizing over putting food on the table and keeping the lights on.

The abnormal amount of time Marco spent thinking about a monumental turnaround, in spite of little to no actual reward and there not even being sufficient funding to cover basic operations, signified that Marco was pathologically enslaved to a fantasy of wealth. Not surprisingly, alcoholism accompanied his tenacious fixation. Hence, despite mounting bills and pleas from his wife to accept a stable position offering a humble but sustainable salary, Marco insisted on staying put.

Although he acknowledged the adverse effect this obsession had on his mental and physical health, relationships, and other responsibilities, Marco compulsively sought the “high” derived from high stakes and high risk choices. Memories of short-lived affluence when he benefited from the lucrative slippery slope of a commission based job in finance kept Marco chasing the dragon. Unfortunately the wealth he accrued from that position was quickly squandered on living the high life and enabling friends and family seeking handouts.

Psychologically, Marco’s disordered relationship with money emanated from the absence of security and love throughout his childhood. Abandoned by his narcissistic father and parentified by his character disordered mother, escaping into adrenaline driven activities provided Marco with immediate relief from debilitating anger and trapped grief. When flaunting expensive designer toys attained through financial accomplishments garnered admiration and positive attention, the lure of this quick ‘fix’ became irresistible.

In order for Marco or any individual plagued by materialism to even approach core traumatic wounds, sustained remission from alcohol abuse and all process addictions is essential. The willingness to commit to sobriety necessitates recognizing and accepting that one’s relationship to money is indeed unhealthy and may even evidence addictive properties. This admission is a pre-requisite for sobriety and overall recovery.

The use of an empirically-based instrument such as the Klontz Money Script Inventory can assist with breaking through denial.
Any assessment tool that identifies attitudes and beliefs that drive financial behaviors can help clinicians and therapy clients determine how their disordered relationship to money has been causing significant clinical distress.

Naturally, removing the influence of mood altering stimuli will initially exacerbate mental and physical distress as symptoms of withdrawal kick in. This process of detoxification can be particularly destabilizing when multiple addictions are active. In Marcos case, to offset urges we incorporated the use of naltrexone. The need for additional support especially during the initial stage of sobriety, also prompted the inclusion of Debtors Anonymous meetings.

The willingness to shift addictive patterns and utilize recovery tools, allows for fundamental life skills to be cultivated such as delaying gratification, identifying feeling states, learning to compromise, developing frustration tolerance, and forming internal cues of motivation and discipline. Having a formidable foundation of life skills makes it possible to explore the psychological underpinnings that underscore and fuel an unhealthy reliance on money and materialistic pursuits.

In Marco’s case, achieving financial sobriety along with emotional healing and growth required addressing the underlying issues and emotions he avoided by latching onto money as a locus of control. It meant coming to accept that money became substitutionary fulfillment, a way to compensate for deep-seated beliefs that he was unworthy and undeserving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKLRe_0cwTr7nD00
Photo by Queens on Unsplash

Clearly the psychological costs of material wealth do not just pertain to those deemed economically disadvantaged. In fact children raised in privileged, affluent families are at risk for criminal behavior, eating disorders, and addictive disorders. Studies also indicate that levels of depression and anxiety are considerably higher in affluent youth as compared to low-income teens. (Children of the Affluent: Challenges to Well-Being ,Suniya S. Luthar, Shawn J. Latendresse Curr Dir Psychol Sci.).

Children raised in highly affluent homes are often cared for by nannies or housekeepers, or left alone to fend for themselves. While they typically are under extreme pressure to succeed, they often experience isolation from workaholic, troubled parents.

Alternatively, trust-fund children aren’t required to support themselves. They just need to fulfill an assigned role of status. Being denied the opportunity to fulfill developmental tasks and experience the ebb and flow of triumph and mistakes breeds the narcissistic expectation that all things should be simply handed over on a silver platter.

Those who were born into humble beginnings and came into wealth through their successful endeavors can also succumb to the seductive lure of procuring material gratification and indulgence. The pull towards feeding insatiable emptiness and transcending unassimilated pain makes the culturally sanctioned pursuit of wealth a ubiquitous compulsion, that can easily become an addiction for those who are psychologically and genetically predisposed.

Needless to say, as with anything in life affluence has its dark side. We are all prone to the temptations of avarice.

Father of analytical psychology Carl Jung referred to the quest for wholeness as the base drive which fuels addiction. When wealth, status and image offer an illusion of wholeness a mystified idealized false self manifests and shields the addict from toxic shame and affords a pretense of power and security. In an effort to latch onto this deceptively euphoric condition an addictive cycle may ensue.

For the addict who views money and materialism as their source of transcendence, values which focus on generosity and personal growth become obsolete. The capacity to think beyond the self is obliterated by egocentric agendas and the capacity for humility is replaced with one-upmanship. Indeed, when greed predominates, amoral decision-making and power-driven motives and inclinations take hold.

While attaining financial wellness and a balanced sense of materialism certainly entails spending money based on solid values, having minimal debt and maintaining a viable safety net of savings, it also means developing a transpersonal awareness of life-affirming attachments that are beyond the ego. Accordingly, knowing our money scripts or even knowing oneself is not the ultimate panacea. Recovery calls for a reframing of one’s place in the circular larger scheme of life and interconnection.

This means that in this day and age of rampant elitism and narcissistic ambitions, defining intrinsic worth and value beyond the almighty dollar is crucial to discerning our highest human qualities and capabilities. Here we glean purpose not so much in what we procure or accumulate, but what we are meant to contribute. Paradoxically it is at this point of self-realization we can come to realize the true meaning of abundance.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

As a survivor (and thriver) of complex trauma and a seasoned therapist specializing in treating complex trauma, narcissistic abuse syndrome and addictions, I am intent on creating content that affords informative insight, hope and healing from psychological disorders. I aim for my creative content to assist readers with tapping into the resiliency of the human condition while recognizing the countless challenges of being human.

New York City, NY
2120 followers

More from Rev. Sheri Heller, LCSW

New York City, NY

Before Complex Trauma was a Diagnosis

Being a seasoned complex trauma therapist in NYC who also specializes in treating narcissistic abuse, makes looking back at my recovery process a particularly somber experience. There is so much clarity in hindsight that I wish was attainable when I vacillated between states of hyper-arousal and numbing and could barely identify a feeling or acquire the slightest grasp of who I was. With sorrow, I recollect a lost young woman beset by flashbacks, process addictions, self-loathing and traumatic loneliness.

Read full story

The Impact of Lies & Deception

Miranda’s childhood familial environment of domestic violence, marital infidelity, control tactics and neglect contributed to her incurring complex trauma. Yet, in our therapy sessions, she is clear that out of all the injuries incurred, what hurt her the most were the constant lies and deception perpetrated by her malignant narcissistic father. It was his insidious, dishonest maneuvering that kept Miranda embroiled in a circuitous pattern of searching for ‘the truth’.

Read full story

Lessons to Pass On to Young Women

As I near sixty and embody my function as a female elder, I find myself in touch with the Crone, that part of myself that is old and wise, who has seen everything, and has dropped many of the pretensions, rules and limitations that society lives by.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Women are Different than Men

Unless one is intersex biological maleness and femaleness is typically discernible at birth. Reproductive science indicates that babies born with two X chromosomes will develop female genitals, while those with an X and a Y will possess male sexual organs. However, exactly when and how psychological gender materializes will likely always be debatable. The proportionality of biological and societal influences on gender development continues to be a conundrum even as we evolve with conceptualizing gender as a spectrum.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

The Need for a Safe & Stable Foundation in Addiction and Trauma Recovery

It was 1990 in Brooklyn, N.Y. when I was hired as a treatment coordinator at a facility for adolescent and adult drug addicts. The crack epidemic was ravaging communities on a national scale andAIDS was a global health crisis. I had just completed post-graduate work at Coney Island Hospital, where I was employed in a detox unit and a partial hospitalization drug treatment program. It was in equal measure inspiring and heartbreaking.

Read full story

Trauma and the Healing Effects of Fantasy

All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.~E.A. Poe. As a little girl and well into my young adult years, my life was submerged in a world of fantasy. Of course, witnessing my schizophrenic mother routinely retreat into psychotic reverie drove me towards taking refuge within. Untethered and unmothered, this is where I too could safely buffer myself from harm and invent distracting narratives.

Read full story
1 comments

The Psychology Of Splitting

Often when I am facilitating therapy sessions with complex trauma survivors, statements will be made that are suggestive of splitting. For instance, one day a friend is perceived as the embodiment of perfection, but when a disappointing flaw is revealed that same person is suddenly vehemently unacceptable. Conversely, one week a familial abuser might be described as the devil incarnate and in the next session, they will be defended as a well-intentioned martyr.

Read full story
1 comments

Happiness is Not the Point

Then she saw a star fall, leaving behind it a bright streak of fire. “Someone is dying,” thought the little girl, for her old grandmother, the only one who had ever loved her, and who was now dead, had told her that when a star falls, a soul was going up to God.~The Little Match Girl/Hans Christian Andersen.

Read full story
2 comments

When Therapy Enables Abuse

Life is not fair. Fifty-fifty propositions are illusory. There are always power differentials and shortcomings. Ideals of perfection are a pipe dream. Ideologies always get corrupted. It’s crucial to tolerate these shortcomings. Doing so puts our human trials and tribulations in perspective.

Read full story
3 comments

Braving Life Without a Family

From childhood’s hour I have not been / As others were — I have not seen / As others saw I could not bring / My passions from a common spring / From the same source I have not taken / My sorrow I could not awaken / My heart to joy at the same tone / And all I lov’d I lov’d alone~E.A. Poe(Alone)

Read full story

Therapy Sessions are Not Enough for Recovery

For over three decades the method of treatment I facilitate is similar to the type of therapy I engaged in throughout my recovery. Albeit, my entree into long-term therapy, although well-intentioned and ultimately reparative, did not contain Dr. Judith Herman’s theoretical framework for understanding complex trauma.

Read full story
3 comments

The Narcissistic Family System

In a memoir piece I wrote about my disturbing relationship with my narcissistically disordered father I elaborated on how his neglect, sadistic mockery, objectification and abandonment nearly destroyed me. The proverbial silver lining of having been groomed throughout my childhood to accommodate a narcissistic family system is being able to bring my recovery full circle by providing trauma treatment to those who like myself, were born into families defiled by parental narcissism.

Read full story
97 comments

Living with Regrets

We’ve all had the misfortune of lamenting ad nauseam over misgivings that can range from something relatively innocuous such as forgetting an anniversary to the gravity of having caused deliberate harm. Whatever the origin, fixating into perpetuity over a blunder, a mistake or a perceived cardinal sin is a unique sort of self persecution. Generating variable storylines as to how it could have, would have, should have been can allow us to deflect from feelings of helplessness and regret. An illusory locus of control may ensue as we meticulously map out endless solutions to correcting past wrongs.

Read full story
5 comments

Love After Narcissistic Abuse

My experience as a survivor and a therapist specializing in treating both complex traumaand narcissistic abuse syndrome has shown me that the violent personal assault inflicted by NPD abuse causes Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in victims, irrespective of whether they present with a prior history of complex trauma. Accordingly, having somehow managed to keep oneself glued together in the aftermath of a degrade and discard and relentless hoovering, the survivor of narcissistic abuse is confronted with the task of healing from Stockholm Syndrome (aka trauma bonding) and acute or complex PTSD.

Read full story
24 comments

When Questioning Popular Opinion is Not Allowed

Once upon a time a new class of people emerged. They were scholars and elitists, ‘special people,’ well ensconced in academia, politics, economics and military intelligence. They righteously demanded eradication of current norms and established ways of being. They insisted that prevailing antiquated inferior practices be replaced with new better ways of living. This required a purging of the old system by any means necessary. Accordingly, those who dissented were either re-indoctrinated, thrown in jail, exiled to other lands or done away with.

Read full story

The Safety Zone of Being Small and Unseen

Daydreaming about being in the public eye receiving acclaim and notoriety is as ubiquitous as the air. Yet push come to shove not many would want that fantasy to morph into reality. Even folks I’ve rendered psychotherapy to who sought to attain and achieved fame expressed serious distress over being subject to the demands of a parasitic fan base and the pressures of always having to publicly measure up to impossible standards.

Read full story
1 comments

A Look at Those who Benefit from Illness

At some point in life, we’ve all reaped the benefits of milking an illness. Maybe it facilitated skipping school or work, being coddled, avoiding jury duty or just reveling in hibernation. There are some folks, however, who go above and beyond occasionally attaining advantages from being infirm. They are invested in the sick role. Under these circumstances being ill becomes a socially marginalized identity defined by resistance to taking action towards recovery.

Read full story

Emerging from the Depths of Traumatic Disillusionment

As a seasoned clinician and survivor of complex trauma, I’ve come to understand trauma as any situation in which an individual is not prepared to effectively fit into one’s schema a threat to one’s life and integrity.

Read full story

How Parentification Traumatizes

The bond between a child and a parent is specifically designed to cater to the comprehensive developmental needs of one’s offspring. In accordance with nature’s plan, the child’s successful attainment of developmental milestones such as the cultivation of trust, autonomy, initiative, industry, identity and intimacy (Eric Erikson) is predicated on receiving competent and loving parenting. This means that from infancy to late adolescence, the unconditionally dependent child will rely on their trusted caretakers for their survival and their growth.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy