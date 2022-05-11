Top 4 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

4. Asiana Garden Restaurant

The special lunch boxes at Asiana Garden Restaurant are quite the show stopper. It generally comes with soup, dumplings, kimchi, and salad. The filling meal and other items on the menu are solid home-like Korean food. They also have an array of teas to choose from if you’d like to add that refreshment to your overall dining experience. The satisfying meal will fill you up at a decent price. Afterward, you can stop at the grocery store a few doors down to pick up other Korean and Asian staples and treats.

3. The Crazy Noodle

This Korean restaurant serves soup, noodle dishes, ramen, and other delicious meals. Everything is loaded with flavor, made fresh, and absolutely delicious. Waiting for the food can take a while, but it’s worth the wait. They have lots of new dishes for you to try either dining in or getting carryout. Just about everything they make can be altered to meet dietary restrictions, especially for vegans.

2. DWJ 2

Full of Korean BBQ menu items, this location is a great spot for lunch or dinner. Bring in a group to this casual setting and order a variety of meals to try. Although their menu has been revised and has less of a selection than they previously had, they still have great food and service.

1. Kwik Chek

From Greek to Korean to deli, this place has it all. Everything is beautifully served well cooked, well seasoned, and with the right amount of heat. The smaller establishment gives off a home-like feeling as you can see older women making dumplings right behind the counter. Their food is great and they also have many vegetarian options to choose from. With a menu as eclectic as theirs, with American and Greek sandwiches and traditional Korean meals, there’s certainly something for everyone.