Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Johnny Noodle King

At Johnny Noodle King, you can enjoy craft ramen, Japanese-inspired noodles, beer, sake, and liquor. The expensive place is worth every penny. They are continuously expanding their menu and ramen choices, allowing visitors to try new items each time they come back. This restaurant is a good, safe route to take when dipping into Asian culture food.

4. KBBQ

Head to KBBQ for a great home-style Korean BBQ dinner. Or, order online for pick-up or delivery for a quick meal. They have many vegetarian options as well as an assortment of meats to choose from. All of the food is super crisp and fresh. It’s an average-priced place with decent KBBQ. They are very safety conscious at KBBQ, especially for carry-out orders that they bring to your car.

3. ima

At this restaurant, they have creative takes on udon noodles, rice bowls, and shareable plates. It is mainly Japanese-focused, but they have Korean-influenced options and other Asian fusion dishes. If you’re looking for an adventurous meal, this is the place to try. They have delicious comfort food and friendly staff and atmosphere.

2. Wasabi Korean and Japanese Cuisine

Full of flavor, this authentic Korean serving restaurant will have your mouth watering the minute you walk in. They also have delicious sushi that never seems to disappoint. The indoor seating is cozy, but you can also order online. They have a big and diverse menu to choose from that allows you to order for larger groups, satisfying everyone’s cravings.

1. Fat Salmon Sushi

With affordable prices, this is one of the greatest Asian combination local places. They are always fresh and constantly tasty. Although it is mainly a sushi restaurant, they have many other options: Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. The Korean-owned place has many staple Korean meals to choose from on its menu.