Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. 888 Korean BBQ

At 888 Korean BBQ, try their all-you-can-eat menu and enjoy their casual dining experience. You can appreciate selections of premium meat such as kobe beef, kurobuta pork, and delicious seafood. Vegetarians can also enjoy a large choice, deciding between corn, mushrooms, soup, and more. It is a great price for some amazing food and a fun time. Orders make it to the table quickly and rounds of drinks make their way just as quick.

4. E-Jo Korean Restaurant

If you’re looking for quality, authentic, comforting Korean food, E-Jo’s is the place for you. Their restaurant is calm and laid back, allowing you to get comfortable and enjoy a great meal. The food is placed in large portions and their staff is friendly and welcoming. Everything is prepared very well, but for casual meals, it can be a bit pricey.

3. Hobak Korean BBQ

With a simpler menu, the Hobak family tries to focus on quality rather than quantity. They concentrate on the few menu items to ensure that the ingredients are top-notch. The meats are of great quality and nicely marinated. Meals come with the usual Korean side dishes, including a steamed egg. They also have the sweetest ice cream for dessert. It is not an AYCE restaurant, but you can still grill your meat over their special charcoal grills.

2. Garionban

This healthy dining option is owned and operated by women. If your looking for a late-night Korean restaurant vibe this place would fit the aesthetic. The staff takes great care of their customers, paying attention to minor details and always checking in. It is a solid place with a cozy atmosphere and quick service. Their exciting menu allows visitors to try one of their amazing dishes.

1. Gangnam Asian BBQ Dining

This beautiful decorated Japanese Korean BBQ restaurant exceeds expectations of taste, service, and atmosphere. They are not an AYCE spot but meals are well priced. Weekends can get busy, but check in on Yelp to beat the line. Also, if you check in, you can receive a free ice cream dessert. The modern restaurant is placed in a medium-sized shopping strip.