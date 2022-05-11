Portland, OR

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Portland, Oregon

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Nak Won Korean Restaurant

The reliable flavors, a large selection of items, and generous portions are a few of the many perks of Nak Won Korean Restaurant. Not only are meal portions great, but they also supply a great amount and variety of banchan. This unique experience is accompanied by kind staff, decent parking, and great parking. Stop by this casual restaurant to fix your Korean food craving.

4. Happy Bibimbap House 2

This charming restaurant is hosted by a family business looking to feed the less fortunate while they continue to upkeep the place. When you walk in, you can do your part by adding to the donation box near the hostess station. They have many great deals like free parking, lunch specials, happy hour, and more, while also providing yummy meals to customers. The comfort meals are set at a reasonable price.

3. Han Oak

This un-traditional, Korean-owned family restaurant has an ever-changing menu inspired by Korean roots and an American upbringing. Their impeccable service joins each fresh and delicious dish to make a stellar dining experience. Interestingly, they also have Korean desserts, like grilled mochi with frozen yogurt, that is sure to finish off your meal in the best and sweetest way possible.

2. Chungdam Korean Fusion

A combination of Korean, Asian fusion, and hot pot are the highlights of Chungdam Korean Fusion. The restaurant is a great place to try new things on the extensive menu. With great flavors and great prices, it is a fantastic dinner spot in Portland. Everything is cooked well and the spices are beautifully added to each dish. It is also an excellent place to order some takeout.

1. The Bulgogi DuKuhBee Noodles

Vegan and vegetarian options are available at this healthy dining restaurant. The Bulgogi DuKuhBee Noodles’ kitchen is open late every night. Aside from their signature noodles, they also serve mouthwatering wings, Bulgogi, and Bibim BoB. There is a beautiful mix of sticky, sweet, tangy, spicy, and tender in each dish. Their organic tofu and fresh vegetables help make this a healthy option for Korean food.

