Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Koy

Koy is a Korean, Asian fusion, and sushi bar looking to feed a new experience for locals and tourists alike. They are a blend of old-world Korean food and fresh, international flavors. Stop by to try their popular drunken noodles or enjoy their fresh veggies and smooth spices. The somewhat dive bar has great quality food and solid service.

4. Koreana

A mix of Japanese and Korean food can be found at this BBQ. Koreana has a loaded menu of both appetizers and meals. The menu is written in Korean and English, which is convenient for locals trying the cultural food and the natives looking for a home-like restaurant like this one. The place can get busy so it is best to plan and make a reservation for the night you plan to go.

3. SOJUba

This hotspot in town is a spacious restaurant focusing on authentic Korean dishes and Korean liquors. There is a lot of fun to be had at SOJUba, enjoying the food, drinks, and music. It is a great place to gather with friends or to plan a party. The service is extremely accommodating, especially for those with bigger parties. SOJUba can be dark and loud so it may not be the best for conversation but it’s a great place to celebrate.

2. Seoul Jangteo

The combinations at Seoul Jangteo are a beautiful mix of Chinese cruising inspired by Korean noodles and dishes. Everything is super delicious and the portion sizes are generally large, all of it is good value for the price that you pay. Their service is quick and efficient. The place is a bit smaller and the dishes tend to take up a lot of space, so try to come earlier in the day to enjoy a more spacious environment.

1. Seoul Soulongtang

Authentic Korean food at Seoul Soulongtang never seems to disappoint. Everything is seasoned graciously and the spices aren’t too intimidating. Their side dishes are also prepared deliciously. The larger place is great to meet for a casual meal with some friends. Prices are reasonable considering portions, quality meals, and quick service.

