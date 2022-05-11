El Paso, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in El Paso, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Kaedama

Some of the best ramen in El Paso can be found at Kaedama. The small restaurant can only sit a few parties at a time, so be prepared to wait. Their food will make up for any lost time. The ramen and other dishes have customizable spice levels to accommodate the customers' tolerance. The comfortable atmosphere and chill vibes make this place inviting and friendly. Bring friends and try their phenomenal sushi tower.

4. Gom Ramen

The absolutely tasty meals at Gom Ramen will have you wanting to return for more. Their homemade noodles are made daily as well as their broth that has no additives and preservatives. Stop by to support a local business and watch the place grow. The amazing food with great quality and taste is relatively cheap. Dine-in before the limited seating is packed.

3. Kangnam Style

This fun place is packed with great food, adequate service, and even better karaoke. Their Korean ramen, made with fresh noodles, is so spicy and delicious. If you need some liquid courage to try their karaoke, head to the bar where you can find some refreshing drinks including Korean soju.

2. The Gochu Handcraft Korean BBQ Bowl

The combination of textures, flavors, portions, and everything else comes together perfectly to create culinary goodness. All the vegetables are fresh and cooked with an amazing crunch to enjoy while you eat. Everything is seasoned beautifully. Based on their current staffing, they do a good job of accommodating their customers. Stop in to try their food that is bursting with flavor.

1. Cafe Korea El Paso

Cafe Korea is an amazing place for authentic Korean cuisine and one of the best Asian eateries in El Paso. It is a delightful mom-and-pop place. The banchan is beautifully homemade. Their menu is subject to change daily because they operate off of what they have in stock and what's available, meaning that everything is prepared freshly for you. Stop by to be seated quickly by their kind and helpful staff and enjoy their generous-sized portions.

