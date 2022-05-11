Oklahoma City, OK

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Bulgogi Korean Bistro

Bulgogi Korean Bistro is full of cultural Korean foods and vibes. The smells, sounds, and sights all point toward the authenticity of the restaurant. Everything is served fresh and sizzling by the servers who are always patient with first-time customers. The portions are very large and the menu options are plentiful. It is a great place to try when looking for something different for dinner.

4. Gogi Go

This fast, casual Korean restaurant specialized in Korean BBQ rice bowls and burritos. They have lots of toppings and protein options to choose from. It is a great place for hungry stomachs to go fill up. Simply build the kind of meal you would like; honestly, you can’t go wrong with whatever items you choose. Their meals are fresh and flavorful. The customizable food can easily be made healthy too.

3. Maple Korean BBQ

The inspirational service at Maple Korean BBQ is calm and collected. They are extremely attentive to anything that the customer needs and willing to help BBQ the food when needed. Along with the main dishes, they have a full salad bar that is always fully stocked. There is a variety of sauce flavors and garnishes generous. Try lots of meats and sides by ordering from the all-you-can-eat menu.

2. Gangnam Korean BBQ

Full of flavor and fantastic, the food at Gangnam Korean BBQ is worth a try. It can be pricey, but you’re not only paying for excellent food, but you’re also paying for a good time. Between the servers, meats, menu selections, and atmosphere, there are many things to enjoy. Everything is fresh and spicy. The fun experience is like traditional Korean BBQ where you can cook your food.

1. Chae Cafe & Eatery

This Korean restaurant focuses on Korean cuisine as well as coffee and tea. It is a chill place with a lax atmosphere for anyone hoping to stop by and hang out with friends. Menu items are described and represented with images to give you a better idea of what everything looks like before you order. There are plenty of food and drink options available to choose from. Chae Cafe & Eatery is continuously trying to improve.

