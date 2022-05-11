Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Soy Bistro

This Asian fusion restaurant desires to serve the greatest traditional Asian cuisines with a portion of their culinary perspective. All of their sauces and dressings are made fresh in-house daily. Locally-owned and operated, Soy Bistro has pleasing food, adequate service, and a comfortable atmosphere. With many options to choose from, it is easy to find something for everyone.

4. Samurai Sushi and Korean Pub

The hybrid sushi and Korean food place is a phenomenal restaurant to try various dishes. Their service is quick, bringing out food in a timely manner. Everything is so fresh and tasty, that you’ll be wanting to come back and try more. For the price, everything is of incredible quality.

3. Hai Woon Dai

The modern and clean interior of Hai Woon Dai makes this Korean restaurant quite a gem. Everything on the menu is amazing and nothing seems to disappoint. It’s a great place to visit with friends and order some delicious food. They also have many kinds of soju to choose from if you are interested in getting a cocktail with dinner.

2. Korean BBQ & Sushi

If you want to enjoy the opportunity of being your own chef and cooking your meals at your table, try out Korean BBQ & Sushi. No worries if you don’t know how, the servers are always willing to demonstrate if needed. Their food quality is always consistent and good. Try some appetizers that are generously sized and downright delicious. It’s near impossible to leave there hungry.

1. Korea House

This amazing hole in the wall is a delicious spot for Korean food with great prices. The banchan at Korea House is plentiful. Their meals are thoughtful and elegant, representing the culinary culture behind Korean cuisine. It is a family-owned place with an authentic approach to sit-down dining. Packed on the weekends, everyone is looking forward to tasting the unique dishes and amazing soju.