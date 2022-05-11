Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Washington, D.C.

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. SeoulSpice

This Korean restaurant allows you lots of freedom to create your meal. SeoulSpice is the healthier Korean option. They have good food and excellent service as well. Everything is served with just the right amount of spice and portioned fairly. Their amazing tofu is certainly worth a try.

4. Bul

This comfort Korean food restaurant, Bul, is the Korean translation of fire. The food is always brought out fresh and hot, ready to be devoured. With plenty of vegetarian options and a variety of spices, this place has something for everyone. Their quick service will have you seated shortly after your arrival. Bring some friends to enjoy all the glorious flavors.

3. Mahdang Korean Restaurant

The family-owned and operated restaurant provides locally sourced ingredients for a healthy dining experience. Their food is authentic, mom-style Korean dishes that are incredibly delicious. The yummy food has worked up its reputation so be sure to call and make a reservation or check-in on their yelp waitlist for a quicker seating time.

2. Mandu

Mandu has great food, but it is worth a pretty penny. Full of flavor, these meals are worth a try for Korean food in Washington, D.C. The restaurant tends to be busy, especially since they still follow covid regulations, so be sure to call and make a reservation if you are interested in trying their dinners. They have great service as well, bringing out foods and drinks nice and steady.

1. ANJU

Established in 2019, this restaurant has found a great balance between modern cooking techniques and traditional Korean flavors. Their unique flavors bring in customers that are willing to try and enjoy something new. The trendy and comfortable atmosphere creates the best vibes for a perfect date night or catching up with friends. Plates at ANJU are very sharable.