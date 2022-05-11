Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Denver, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Bop & Gogi Korean Kitchen and Grill

If you’re looking for fast, fresh, and delicious Korean food, this is the place for you. The authentic meals at Bop & Gogi Korean Kitchen and Grill provide traditional Korean food as well as street food and a bit of fusion. They have many options to order from, all dispersed in generous portions that are quick and tasty. You can order through the phone, online, on-site at the kiosk, or from the cashier who is always kind and ready to help.

4. Chilgogi Korean BBQ

Fresh food and healthy options are available at Chilgogi Korean BBQ. The simple menu offers choices for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, everything served beside fresh veggies. You can also choose to have rice or greens as a base for your meal. The clean and bright restaurant is filled with friendly and helpful staff that are willing to explain how the food is served.

3. Tofu House

If you’re trying to dive into a yummy tofu soup, Tofu House is your best option. You can choose between different proteins, like seafood, beef, vegetables, etc. The excellent flavors and value are accompanied by a comfortable atmosphere and great service. If you choose not to cook your Korean BBQ, they will do it for you. This consistent food may be slightly overpriced, but for what you get, it’s worth it.

2. Seoul ManDoo

This small restaurant is more of a to-go restaurant with a short number of tables inside and a few more outside. Located in a strip mall, Seoul ManDoo is a cute little place with a homey feel and taste. Once you try their fresh dumplings, you can stop by to pick up some of the frozen goodness in the store on your next visit. The delicious food is quick to receive, especially for those that choose from the to-go menu.

1. Mono Mono Korean Fried Chicken

This bar and restaurant is the perfect gem to visit if you’re looking for delicious fried chicken sandwiches. From sauces to bread to spices, this place always does it right. Everything is presented with great crunch and amazing flavor. As for the bar portion, they have plenty of beers and soju to choose from.