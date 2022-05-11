Denver, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Denver, Colorado

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIEAa_0faU7Adq00
Unsplash

5. Bop & Gogi Korean Kitchen and Grill

If you’re looking for fast, fresh, and delicious Korean food, this is the place for you. The authentic meals at Bop & Gogi Korean Kitchen and Grill provide traditional Korean food as well as street food and a bit of fusion. They have many options to order from, all dispersed in generous portions that are quick and tasty. You can order through the phone, online, on-site at the kiosk, or from the cashier who is always kind and ready to help.

4. Chilgogi Korean BBQ

Fresh food and healthy options are available at Chilgogi Korean BBQ. The simple menu offers choices for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, everything served beside fresh veggies. You can also choose to have rice or greens as a base for your meal. The clean and bright restaurant is filled with friendly and helpful staff that are willing to explain how the food is served.

3. Tofu House

If you’re trying to dive into a yummy tofu soup, Tofu House is your best option. You can choose between different proteins, like seafood, beef, vegetables, etc. The excellent flavors and value are accompanied by a comfortable atmosphere and great service. If you choose not to cook your Korean BBQ, they will do it for you. This consistent food may be slightly overpriced, but for what you get, it’s worth it.

2. Seoul ManDoo

This small restaurant is more of a to-go restaurant with a short number of tables inside and a few more outside. Located in a strip mall, Seoul ManDoo is a cute little place with a homey feel and taste. Once you try their fresh dumplings, you can stop by to pick up some of the frozen goodness in the store on your next visit. The delicious food is quick to receive, especially for those that choose from the to-go menu.

1. Mono Mono Korean Fried Chicken

This bar and restaurant is the perfect gem to visit if you’re looking for delicious fried chicken sandwiches. From sauces to bread to spices, this place always does it right. Everything is presented with great crunch and amazing flavor. As for the bar portion, they have plenty of beers and soju to choose from.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy