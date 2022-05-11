Seattle, WA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Seattle, Washington

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Kimchi House

At Kimchi House, they take pride in their affordable, modern Korean comfort foods that are served promptly. It always hits the spot when trying to satisfy the late-night homey meal craving. This hole in the wall has limited indoor seating but generally doesn’t have a long wait. The delicious food tends to be spicy, not geared toward the faint of heart. The helpful staff is always ready to serve and offer recommendations for their great Korean food.

4. The Alley

With tasty and fresh banchan, this is a great restaurant to stop for delicious Korean food. The high-quality food at The Alley will have your food coming out blazing hot and bubbling from the stone pots. They have very few vegetarian options, so this might not be the place for everyone, but it is an adventurous restaurant with the opportunity to try unique meals.

3. Hanok

Hanok focuses on Korean comfort food prepared as an individual entree. It is a fabulous restaurant with fresh ingredients that the chef consistently turns into delicious meals. The neighborhood eater is simple in the best way. They focus on important qualities of their meals to produce an individual dish for everyone. Although it is generally Korean, it is an Asian fusion restaurant with great portion sizes for each meal.

2. Korean Bamboo

When craving authentic Korean food, Korean Bamboo hits the spot. The decor mirrors original Korean-style dining. This must-visit attraction perfectly seasons their dishes while staying true to flavors. Everything is reasonably priced considering the incredible quality. Their service was quick and efficient as well.

1. Stone Korean Restaurant

For a quality meal for a decent price, check out Stone Korean Restaurant. The quantity of the food was also sufficient, little plates piled high with goodness. They have a surprising range of Korean foods. Everything served was steaming hot and drool-worthy.

