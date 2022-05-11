San Francisco, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in San Francisco, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081hhg_0faT68vR00
5. Surisan

If you’re interested in a Korean breakfast/lunch around Fisherman’s Wharf, try Surisan. They’re open from 9 AM to 3 PM then 5 PM to 9 PM. Bottomless mimosas for breakfast and unique cocktails for dinner are part of the appeal. The Korean-infused food options are different and delicious. The surprisingly untouristy restaurant has an elegant, trendy dining room where they serve their Korean-inspired meals, complete with meat and fresh vegetables.

4. Purple Rice

The wide range of authentic Korean cuisine at Purple Rice provides each customer with a plate prepared to their liking. It is a great place to receive the ultimate Korean BBQ experience. The fresh food and piping hot dishes will hit the spot for any Korean craving. Although there aren’t many banchan options, the ones that they do have are splendid and made to perfection.

3. Han Il Kwan

The packed house at Han Il Kwan might seem intimidating, but the wait isn’t too long and the food always makes up for it. They have generous banchan portions, solid food, and reasonable prices. Everything has been so delicious, you don’t want to miss out. All the servers are very attentive and good at filling up anything that might be running low.

2. Manna

This small restaurant is often packed, but they have outdoor seating with space heaters for those waiting for a table. After a short wait, the service is quick and you will be able to enjoy their delicious meals as soon as possible. It is a great local place for some good Korean food. They offer several tasty vegetarian options and an overall fantastic experience.

1. Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup

One of the favorite Korean spots in the city is Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup. Their ingredients are mouthwatering. You can choose the spice content you prefer, customizing your meal for what you want. The food is good and quite the presentation. You can join their Yelp waitlist to avoid waiting outside of the busy restaurant. Enjoy the fun ambiance while being served hearty Korean food.

