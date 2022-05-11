Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Be-Em Asian Kitchen

This family-owned restaurant is an Asian fusion that takes pride in making classic Asian dishes. They’re a combination of Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Chinese cuisines. They have fresh, local ingredients. The copious amounts of menu items allow customers of different tastes and dietary restrictions to find something that they will enjoy.

4. MOA Kitchen BBQ & Bar

This restaurant can be on the more expensive side, but you won’t regret the money you spend once you taste the food. At MOA Kitchen BBQ & Bar, they have premium meat options, and many to select from. The atmosphere is positive in decor and attitude. It is an experience, unlike others. First-timers can reach out of their comfort zone a bit to try one of the amazing sides and/or dishes that they offer.

3. Dae Bak Korean Restaurant

Starting with appetizers, they are properly sized to be shared with your table. This authentic place is a smaller restaurant serving appealing dishes and many menu options to choose from. Come with a group and order an array of items to get a full experience and try new things. Their delicious banchan is another convincing factor for you to visit and enjoy this beautiful Korean restaurant.

2. Bulgogi Box

This authentic flavored restaurant was voted the best Korean cuisine in Charlotte. Their yummy food is constantly evolving, bringing in new Korean recipes when they can. The fantastic food at Bulgogi Box is flavorful and delicious. Their service is superb, providing recommendations and answering any questions you may have.

1. Let’s Meat KBBQ

Without reservation options, this restaurant is worth any wait. It’s a great experience with tons of food to try. Engaging with your meal, you get to cook the various meats that you order and put together any combination you choose. The servers check in frequently to answer any questions, especially for first-time customers that have never had KBBQ before. For the price of their all-you-can-eat meal, it is a solid amount of food and an amazing opportunity.