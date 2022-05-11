Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Indianapolis, Indiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Omoni Fresh Fast Korean Grill

The authentic food at Omoni Fresh Fast Korean Grill is delicious. The family-owned, inexpensive restaurant aims to please its customers through food and service. All of the staff are kind and wholesome. Their food can be altered between mild and spicy to help you find the perfect temperature to enjoy your meal. The ingredients and toppings are traditional and everything is just so tasty.

4. Korave

Korave portrays a food-court style, sitting connected to Sun King. The Korean food at Korave is fresh and the flavors are precise. The Korean fusion place isn’t perfectly authentic, but the Americanized Korean food is delicious. With a decent-sized menu, they are tons of food to choose from.

3. Sisters Korean Restaurant

This restaurant serves traditional Korean food with multiple dishes that will entice your taste buds. The tucked-in place is full of surprises and flavors. Everything is deliciously and beautifully prepared. Its cute interior makes this establishment a fun place to bring friends and try new things. Their dinners are packed with tasty meats and good sides, making the overall experience one to remember.

2. Cafe Korea

If you’re looking for a wonderful meal and exceptional service, try Cafe Korea. The great experience and great food will leave you stuffed and impressed. Everything is fresh and delicious Try a starter or entree from their full menu. Their service is super helpful and efficient in keeping customers satisfied. They also have teas and other beverages to help you stay refreshed while eating a flavorful dinner.

1. Bando Korean Restaurant

The selection of different meats to choose from at Bando Korean Restaurant is plentiful. Each has its own amazing flavor, same with their copious sides. The establishment’s all-you-can-eat meal is reasonably priced and always filled with meats and fresh ingredients. They are located next to a Korean karaoke bar, so this would be a great place to start on a night out.