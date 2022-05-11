Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Columbus, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Bonsai

This fresh, perfectly crafting Asian cuisine restaurant combines Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Thai food to satisfy every taste bud. Everything is so well crafted and the dishes are prepared with lots of skill and care. Bonsai is recommended for anyone looking for an authentic and delicious Asian meal. The fast, friendly service makes this small place inviting.

4. Nara Korean Cuisine

The tender beer, lightly seasoned, in a nice broth, is one of the few menu items that Nara Korean Cuisine is currently offering. Of course, they have their delicious banchan ready for any customer looking for Korean sides. The casual, excellent meal made this small place feel homey. Order and pay at the front counter, then take your ticket to the back and wait for the goodness to be made.

3. GOGI Korean BBQ

For first-timers looking to try Korean BBQ, this is a great place to start. The wait staff is very patient and friendly when trying to order. The atmosphere is mellow and the food is amazing. It’s also a great spot to meet with friends and try all the delicious meals. GOGI Korean BBQ is a fun experience, letting you cook your meats. With such great quality and freshness, you’ll be eating until you are stuffed and asking for a box to take the rest home.

2. Min-Ga Korean Restaurant

Not only does Min-Ga Korean Restaurant have phenomenal food, but they also have great soju. Their food is tasty and authentic, and their banchan provides great additional flavors to the meal. Aside from soju, they also offer other sakes and liquors. Their service makes sure that your dishes and drinks never go empty. This is a fantastic place to visit with craving a nice Korean meal and beverage.

1. So Gong Dong Tofu and Korean BBQ

So Gong Dong Tofu and Korean BBQ aim to serve precise flavors, qualities, and deals through genuine nutritional and simply delicious foods. The Korean BBQ marinade is brought out in a hot stone, sizzling how and so full of flavor. Your mouth will surely be watering while waiting for it to cool down. There are levels of spice to choose from, allowing you to customize your meal.