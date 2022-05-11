Top 3 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

3. Hanabi Ramen & Izakaya

This authentic Japanese Ramen and Izakaya restaurant also serves some Korean foods and tastes. Their spicy chicken is presented as Korean-style chicken that is tasty and their soups are also Korean-tasting, with spices and other traditional flavors found in more Korean restaurants. Aside from their Korean hinted items, they have great ramen that anyone is sure to enjoy. Their appetizers vary but are all deliciously proving you can’t go wrong with any option. The service there is very attentive, friendly, and fast. It is a unique dining experience for those in the area looking for a bit of Korean-influenced meals.

2. Hoya Korean Kitchen

Hoya Korean Kitchen’s meals are full of flavor and perfectly spiced. The renowned bowls are filled with your favorite toppings and mouthwatering sauces and spices. Their rice, which can be a base in your bowl, is cooked to near perfection. The dish will have you working your way to the very last bite. Food comes out quickly, hot, and delicious. It’s a clean and inviting restaurant with a welcoming vibe. The ambiance is comforting as the servers are kind and prompt during your visit. They are also super helpful to first-time Korean food adventurers.

1. Sam Won

This hole-in-the-wall family-owned restaurant is the closest authentic Korean restaurant in the area. The go-to spot’s owners put their heart into their work to make each dish flavorful and with care. They never fail to satisfy their customers. Banchan is included with entrees, both of which are brought to you in generous servings. The delicious meals at Sam Won are fairly priced and not too outrageous. Everything is equally amazing and fulfilling. Note to pack your patience if you decide to go at a busy time since they are limited with help behind the scenes.