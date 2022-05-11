Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Rice and Noodles

This wonderful, delightful, and delicious place is run by a family, making the food and atmosphere feel very homemade. Its consistent excellence is what keeps this hole in the wall, quite the treasure. The great customer service and quick food production make this a great restaurant for those stopping for lunch on a workday. Rice and Noodles is a clean restaurant with beautiful aromas, providing a great first impression when you walk in.

4. Hot Pot Korean BBQ

The all-you-can-eat hot pot and Korean BBQ is a beautifully irresistible combination. There are tons of food items for both styles, making it easy to find something you would like. Food quality is always precise and the restaurant shows great upkeep. Even when they are super packed, the service is great and the waitlist tends to move quickly. Prices are reasonable considering the amount of food provided.

3. Kim’s Korean BBQ

Unlike traditional Korean BBQ places, Kim’s Korean BBQ doesn’t have you cooking at the table, but their cooks do a great job at meeting your expectations. Their food is authentic and full of flavor. The meat is of great quality and they are always stacked with fresh ingredients. A calm and inviting ambiance, as well as a large parking lot, help make this place very welcoming.

2. Sam Won Garden Restaurant

The food at Sam Won Garden Restaurant is delicious, fresh, and authentic. The quality and quantity of their dishes are superb. The lively place brings great energy. Service there is quick and always super helpful. The location of the restaurant isn’t ideal but the food more than makes up for it. The flavored soju is a must try to add a little more to your meal.

1. GangNam Korean Restaurant

If you’re interested in exploring new foods and cultures, this is an excellent place to try Korean food in Jacksonville. Their servings are generously filled with food for the soul. GangNam Korean Restaurant is extremely authentic, making the higher prices seem like a slight setback. The quality of their food is amazing, add a little salt to kick the flavor into gear, and you won’t regret it. Their great banchan is also always plentiful.

