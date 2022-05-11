Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Austin, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Seoulju Korean Kitchen & Bar

Established in 2019, Seoulju Korean Kitchen & Bar was voted Best Fried Chicken 2020 by Austin Monthly Magazine. It’s late-night Korean comfort food and the soju dive bar provides a great, lively atmosphere. Weekends can get packed so check in on their online waitlist. The family-fun business treats customers and other staff like family and spends time creating culinary greatness.

4. Koriente

This Asian fusion shop specializes in health options with a mentionable amount of customization in dishes with lots of vegetarian and gluten-free alternatives. You can specify your spice level and choose rice or noodles, or switch it up and get both. Their food is fresh, delicious, and constantly interchangeable, allowing you to try many combinations. They also offer free refills on soups and salads.

3. Jjim Korean Braised BBQ

Jjim Korean Braised BBQ is locally owned and operated. They are the first Galbi Jjim focused restaurant in the Austin area. Its juicy short rib is delicious and the veggies in the broth are fresh and tasty. The order-and-seat-yourself restaurant can be somewhat pricey, but the portions are large and filling. Service is welcoming and the workers always check in to keep you comfortable and pleased.

2. Korean Grill

The excellent food and cold beer are a surprise in a humble strip mall. The kind owners of Korean Grill are always happy to help keep you satisfied. The small place will give you a nice homemade taste and feel inside the restaurant. It is a great visit if you need a fix for traditional Korean food cravings. Their menu is somewhat limited but everything is full of flavor and beautiful seasoned. It is also a reasonably priced place.

1. Oseyo

The warm and rustic interior and garden courtyard of Oseyo display its modern Korean-American style. They serve both traditional favorites and non-traditional dishes inspired by family members in the business. The portion sizes are generous, making this a great place to bring friends and family and share meals. Under the radar, the restaurant can accommodate large parties and servers offer great suggestions for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian customers.