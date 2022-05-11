Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in San Jose, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Gen Korean BBQ House

It’s more than just delicious food at Gen Korean BBQ House, they promote the Korean food experience as well. The quick service and variety of meats allow you to try as many things as you can in your time there. Good food and drinks that aren’t too expensive bring in the crowd on the weekends, so if you want to avoid the rush, try going during the weekdays.

4. Danbi Korean Restaurant

As you enter, you are warmly greeted and quickly seated in their clean, modern, and spacious restaurant. Their authentic and delicious Korean food will certainly treat you right and satisfy your cravings. The quick service will have your food brought to your table quickly. And to end your visit, they have complimentary green tea ice cream to try.

3. HoM Korean Kitchen

Late-night cravings are quickly solved and satisfied at HoM Korean Kitchen. Their authentic Korean food includes the main offering, followed by your choice of protein and banchan. There are plenty of vegan and vegetarian options so bring all your friends and family to try the endless combination of fresh ingredients that create the most flavorful dishes.

2. Enjoy Seoul

This wonderful gem is filled with amazing dishes that your whole family is going to love. The main entrees and side dishes both are absolutely delicious. Their service is beyond excellent. They are super attentive and thorough. Food is delivered to your table quickly. The Korean restaurant also serves Japanese dishes and sushi rolls from their full sushi bar.

1. SJ Omogari

The banchan at SJ Omogari is tasty and refillable. The underrated Korean restaurant has a smaller interior and their waitlist can get extensive, so if you are planning to eat their incredible food, plan to arrive 1 to 2 hours prior. The portions at SJ Omogari are generous and their service is efficient, even on a busy evening. Because their menu is so large, you’re sure to find something for everyone.