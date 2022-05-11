Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Dallas, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Hungry Belly

This smaller gem may have limited parking and seating, but it’s worth the wait. They also do to-go orders for those interested. The expensive menu at Hungry Belly is filled with tasty and fresh ingredients. The humble place has fantastic food that will surely satisfy your taste buds. Their staff is friendly and their service is fast. It is a great Korean restaurant that will have you wanting to come back and try more menu items.

4. K Pop Ramen

K-Pop Ramen brings Korean-style ramen to the public, building an experience centered around flavors like tonkatsu, shoyu, and miso, but with a Korean-flavored twist. It is a great place for those who don’t handle spice well to go to. They provide you with the choice from 1 to 5, which spice level you would like.

3. Woo Mee Ok Korean BBQ

The home-cooked vibe of Woo Mee Ok Korean BBQ gives this local dining establishment many high recommendations. The smaller restaurant is loaded with great service and outstanding flavors. Their smaller selections are all presented with remarkable quality. It is a great place to support a local business and order some AYCE Korean food.

2. Koryo Kalibi Korean BBQ

At Koryo Kalibi Korean BBQ, they have an extensive list of popular favorites as well as their house specialties. With a variety of meats, soups, and rice dishes, they can accommodate anyone’s taste buds. Waiters will cook the meat for you and tend to make conversation with you while doing so. The restaurant finds a comfortable middle ground between casual and upscale. It is a great place to gather with friends.

1. Doma Seolleongtang

Open from 9 AM to 9 PM, this Korean restaurant offers everything from breakfast to lunch and dinner. Doma Seolleongtang’s broth is deep and flavorful, and the taste is made even richer with salt, pepper, and some of their special spices and sides. The enjoyable experience is accompanied by polite service that is always willing to answer any questions and guide you through their menu when asked. In addition, they have an interesting robot machine that helps deliver some of the food.