Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in San Diego, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Manna Heaven BBQ

Located in a busy area, the scenery outside Manna Heaven BBQ is lively from the view of the restaurant windows and outdoor seating. With food this good and affordable, you’ll be able to leave with money in your pocket and a full stomach. It is a fun place for birthdays or special occasions. The Americanized restaurant lacks authenticity, nevertheless, the food is outstanding.

4. Buga Korean BBQ

At Buga Korean BBQ, they have three options on their all-you-can-eat menu and an a la carte dishes menu. You can’t go wrong with either. There is a solid meat selection to choose from and appetizers to allow you to try new things. The restaurant is clean and organized and their food is tasty and fresh.

3. Friend’s House Korean

The spicy rice cakes at Friend’s House Korean won’t disappoint. Their food is ideal when in search of Korean comfort food. With a small parking lot and a lot of foot traffic inside the restaurant, the place is usually busy but the staff works hard to serve everyone as quickly and efficiently as possible. Their consistent delicious food will bring you back for more every time.

2. SongHak Korean BBQ - San Diego

This locally owned and operated restaurant provides many services: free parking, grab-and-go, casual dining, large group friendly, and sports on TVs. The food at SongHak Korean BBQ is traditional-style Korean barbecue meat with great taste and quality. The home-style establishment provides a large selection of meats, soups, dishes, etc. They do not offer AYCE, so it can be pretty pricey to eat here, depending on how hungry you are.

1. Woomiok

With short ribs that fall off the bone and broth so rich and light, this Korean BBQ restaurant will bring you comfort in every bite. Not only do they have generous portions, but their side dishes are also plentiful and delicious. Short wait times and quick, kind service are another convincing factor of heading to Woomiok. Authenticity wafts through the air along with the intoxicating smells of their delicious food.