Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Ilsong Garden

The food quality at Ilsong Garden is always consistent and the delicious meals are good-sized portions. It can be pricey but it will crave any late-night Korean food craving you might have. The menu is extensive with many options to choose from. You can either dine-in or get a to-go order for easy pick-up.

4. One Pocha

This late-night restaurant is open from 5 PM till 2 AM the next day, every day. They offer live karaoke, a bar, and food. The busy Korean BBQ restaurant tends to be active but is worth the wait. Aside from the excellent food, One Pocha also has great service. It is a lively place to enjoy some of your favorite food and drinks after a long day.

3. Gogi Street

This drive-thru Korean restaurant is a great stop to pick up lunch. It is convenient and quick, with excellent food and a glorious presentation. The crew works hard to keep this gem up and running efficiently. Between bowls, wings, and other meals, Gogi Street allows the customers to try combinations of their favorite things. Everything is flavorful and served in great portions.

2. Seoul Food Korean Grill

At Seoul Food Korean Grill, customers are sat quickly and the food and service are fast-paced as well. The intimate ambiance adds to the mom-and-pop feel of the restaurant. Their food is tasty and portions are served in gracious amounts. The soul-filling flavor will have you wanting to come back for more.

1. Chas Market & Kitchen

This hole-in-the-wall spot includes an all-you-can-eat menu with budget-friendly options. Because it is a market as well as a restaurant, employees tend to give you space to enjoy your visit but are always around to help when needed. The unique spot is sure to hit any Korean BBQ craving. Chas Market & Kitchen is a humble place with fresh ingredients and cook-your-own meat stations.