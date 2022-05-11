Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Seorabol Center City

One of Philadelphia’s most favored authentic Korean restaurants is Seorabol Center City. The wide range of food will satisfy any craving. Every meal is super comforting and offers the deliciousness of a home-cooked meal. Side dishes are complimentary and the service is fast and well organized.

4. Jong Ka Jib

The nostalgia of Jong Ka Jib offers comfort to customers looking for a pleasant Korean restaurant to enjoy. Aside from the relaxing, beautiful atmosphere, their banchan also adds to the homey feel of the restaurant. The bubbly hot tofu soup is served deliciously with an egg on the side for you to crack into the soup right at your table. Both the soup and rice come in a stone bowl, aiding to keep your food warm the entire stay.

3. Dae Bak

After a night out, this is the perfect spot to grab an authentic Korean meal, since they are open until 10 PM every night. Walking in, you will be blown away by the immaculate smells and reasonable prices. Their delicious food will hook you in too, savoring every bite. The comfortable experience and food portions are satisfying and fulfilling.

2. K-POT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

Korean cuisine mashes with Asian hot pot to make K-POT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot. The modern decor is intimate and chic, providing a fun and stylish atmosphere. K-POT’s food is all-you-can-eat KBBQ or Hot Pot or both. You can choose anything you’d like off the menu, all of which are prominent in food quality. The number of cocktails at the bar is also extensive.

1. Buk Chon Korean Cuisine

This vegetarian-friendly restaurant offers healthy dining as well as a casual dining atmosphere. The family-owned and operated Buk Chon Korean Cuisine offers banchan with the main entrees. Everything is high quality and full of taste. Also, they encourage BYOB, so you can bring your own bottle of soju from a store around the corner to enjoy with some adequate food.

