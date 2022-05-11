Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Seoul BBQ & Sushi

The unlimited menu for sushi and entrees at Seoul BBQ & Sushi is an invitation itself. It’s a great place for first-timers to try Korean BBQ in Phoenix. Waiters are attentive and super helpful, answering questions and providing descriptions of the menu when asked. Feel free to try any appetizer, meat, seafood, sushi, and more. The service and quality are also top-notch for this busy restaurant.

4. Bop and Roll

Steaming hot dishes are brought right to your table at Bop and Roll. The flavorful meals are packers with veggies, noodles, rice, and/or meats of your choosing. The restaurant contributes a lot to take out and deliveries, but customers are always welcome to sit inside the small, yet comfortable, dine-in area.

3. Takamatsu

Authentic Korean food and delicious flavors are available at Takamatsu. Their balance dishes are the perfect combination of meats, vegetables, spices, and more. The family-owned restaurant has fantastic service as well. They prepare each dish with care before serving tasty meals to their customers. Also, they have some Japanese dishes and sushi rolls.

2. Cupbop

The Korean BBQ in a cup is Cupbop’s specialty. Their counter-service makes it easy for customers to customize their meals. You can choose BBQ beef or BBQ pork, both of which are tender and flavorful. The restaurant also has adjustable spice levels, between 1 and 10, to make each meal favorable for the customer. It is a fast, casual place to get some tasty Korean food.

1. Sizzle Korean Barbeque

This higher-priced restaurant is worth every penny. The quality is amazing and, unlike most Korean BBQ places, you don’t have to barbecue your food. All the staff is super engaging, helping first-time Korean BBQ customers build their meals. Sizzle Korean Barbeque is a happy and comfortable place with fresh, simple ingredients that are fantastic.