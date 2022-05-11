Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. MDK Noodles

MDK Noodles in Chinatown offers authentic Korean dishes with amazing flavors.

The casual ambiance is great for the home comfort food they serve. Their meals have a perfect amount of spice without being too overwhelming. Noodles are served cold and warm, both with a good texture, not too soggy, and not too thick. Their friendly service makes coming back much more welcoming.

4. Manna Noodle House

The phenomenal owner of Manna Noodle House treats you like family and serves you home-cooked meals at the same time. It’s a small Korean shop with such a big flavor. The comforting meals can be accompanied by a refreshing tea, served either hot or cold, with great health benefits.

3. Jang Guem Tofu & BBQ

Jang Guem Tofu & BBQ is a small, hole in the wall that can be overlooked too easily. Their food, however, shouldn’t be overlooked. Their flavors are accurate and their dishes are decently portioned. Side dishes are abundant and refillable. With generally fast service, even on busy days, they can seat you quickly. The atmosphere is friendly and the staff is just as nice.

2. Gen Korean BBQ House

The all-you-can-eat BBQ at Gen Korean BBQ House is loaded with quality. The meat is flavorful, fresh, and beautifully seasoned. This AYCE option doesn’t break the bank, same with the free parking in the garage. Servers are extremely attentive, always making sure the table is filled and grills are changed out when necessary. Wear stretchy pants and be prepared to eat as much of the goodness as you can.

1. Korea Garden Restaurant

Starting with a salad at the Korea Garden Restaurant, you are quickly introduced to their deliciousness in the amazing dressing layered on your salad. Their huge parking lot and attentive staff make it easy to show up, their impressively tasty meals make it easy to stay, and the homey atmosphere invites you back for more. Everything is fresh and tasty, and, the cherry on top, everything is reasonably priced.