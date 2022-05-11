Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. En Hakkore

With excellent food and quick service, En Hakkore is a great counter service restaurant in Chicago, Illinois. The go-to quick dinner spot is accompanied by a few communal tables. Their fried tortillas are flakey and delicious. Meal portions are generous and ingredients are always fresh.

4. Ban Po Jung

This mom-and-pop shop is run by a Korean grandma and grandpa. Together they serve their customers' flavorful meals with smiles on their faces. The dishes are authentic and always accompanied by several sides. Ban Po Jung’s menu is filled with traditional meals. Inside the restaurant, the TVs are always playing Korean programs, like Korean news or old Korean concerts.

3. Han Bat Restaurant

Han Bat Restaurant offers authentic and original Korean soup, including their well-known Korean bone broth soup. It is a family-owned restaurant with tasty and affordable meals. Their staff is friendly and orderly. The cash-only restaurant has ATMs available for those interested in eating their flavorful meals. A dash of salt in the soup unravels all those flavors into the best combination.

2. Ssyal Ginseng House

In 2019, Ssyal Ginseng House celebrated its 30th anniversary. The traditional Korean restaurant continues to offer deliciously authentic meals. Calm, instrumental music covers play in the background when you dine in or drop by to pick up to-go orders. Pricing is reasonable considering the quality of the food.

1. Perilla Korean American Fare

Perilla Chicago is a Korean BBQ Restaurant. The Americanized aspect alters the authentic Korean BBQ in just the right ways. Meals can be pricey, but it is worth the quality meat and exceptional service. Not only can you dine in for their delicious meals, but they also offer delivery. They propose many vegetarian and vegan options as well.