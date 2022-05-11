Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJvLO_0faPpxLf00
Unsplash

5. En Hakkore

With excellent food and quick service, En Hakkore is a great counter service restaurant in Chicago, Illinois. The go-to quick dinner spot is accompanied by a few communal tables. Their fried tortillas are flakey and delicious. Meal portions are generous and ingredients are always fresh.

4. Ban Po Jung

This mom-and-pop shop is run by a Korean grandma and grandpa. Together they serve their customers' flavorful meals with smiles on their faces. The dishes are authentic and always accompanied by several sides. Ban Po Jung’s menu is filled with traditional meals. Inside the restaurant, the TVs are always playing Korean programs, like Korean news or old Korean concerts.

3. Han Bat Restaurant

Han Bat Restaurant offers authentic and original Korean soup, including their well-known Korean bone broth soup. It is a family-owned restaurant with tasty and affordable meals. Their staff is friendly and orderly. The cash-only restaurant has ATMs available for those interested in eating their flavorful meals. A dash of salt in the soup unravels all those flavors into the best combination.

2. Ssyal Ginseng House

In 2019, Ssyal Ginseng House celebrated its 30th anniversary. The traditional Korean restaurant continues to offer deliciously authentic meals. Calm, instrumental music covers play in the background when you dine in or drop by to pick up to-go orders. Pricing is reasonable considering the quality of the food.

1. Perilla Korean American Fare

Perilla Chicago is a Korean BBQ Restaurant. The Americanized aspect alters the authentic Korean BBQ in just the right ways. Meals can be pricey, but it is worth the quality meat and exceptional service. Not only can you dine in for their delicious meals, but they also offer delivery. They propose many vegetarian and vegan options as well.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy