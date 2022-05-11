Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Los Angeles, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Sun Nong Dan

The long wait at Sun Nong Dan is always worth the authentic and fresh Korean food. With large portions of food, groups are always welcome to share the tasty dishes. Known for its spicy galbi jjim, it is packed with flavors without being too overwhelming, with a great balance of deliciousness and spice. Open from 9 AM to 1:30 AM the following day, Sun Nong Dan is a great spot for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night dining.

4. Hangari Kalguksu

The women-owned and operated restaurant Hangari Kalguksu has been in business for over 10 years. If you’re craving homemade Korean noodles, this is the place for you. The line outside moves quickly and the wait is certainly worth it. The excellent service allows you to order before being seated, bringing your food out shortly after you sit down. Hangari Kalguksu is a clean restaurant, always ready to serve its delicious dishes.

3. Han Bat Sul Lung Tang

This cozy restaurant has its own parking lot in K-Town Los Angeles. Dishes at Han Bat Sul Lung Tang are served alongside green onions and other spices allowing you to customize your meals. The simple menu hits home when understanding the heart and soul of Korean food culture. Their broth is well renowned, filled with flavor and richness.

2. Genwa Korean BBQ

Genwa Korean BBQ is a wonderful introduction for people to experience Korean BBQ for the first time. At Genwa Korean BBQ, you get to be the chef. With the help of servers, you can BBQ your meat yourself and add any spices and sides you desire. Although it can be pricey, it is worth it for the quality of food and experience. It is a great place for gatherings or even one-on-one dinners.

1. HanEuem

The authentic, high-quality Korean cuisine at HanEuem is credited to Chef Kang. The variety of enticing and tasteful dishes is captivating. Their gracious and friendly service offers an extraordinary dining experience. Both the meals and alcoholic beverages are fairly priced. Spice levels are not for the faint of heart, as authentic as it comes.

