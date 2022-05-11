Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. BCD Tofu House

With a packed house and post-pandemic times, BCD Tofu House service is still super-efficient. The smooth tofu and flavorful dishes contribute to a sensational way to complete a night in Koreatown. The affordable prices and spice-level variety welcome any hungry customer.

4. Anytime Kitchen

This hidden gem may be a little difficult to find but Anytime Kitchen is worth the hunt. Located on the third floor, the quieter and more lax environment is still crowded with windows for a front-row view of the action. The ambiance is welcoming to friends and families looking for a fresh, savory meal. Make a reservation for you and your group to experience the all-day happy hour Sunday through Thursday.

3. Her Name is Han

Her Name is Han is open from 12 PM- 2:30 PM every day for breakfast and brunch, they reopen at 5:30 PM ready to serve the dinner menu. The small, intimate setting does get busy, but making reservations helps avoid the wait. Their food resembles homemade meals, delicious and comforting. Her Name is Han also offers many alternatives, like vegan and vegetarian options.

2. Five Senses

Five Senses in Koreatown finds the middle ground between high-end and casual dining. The savory and sweet dishes can get pricey, but the good quality and quick service make this a reliable restaurant in K-Town. Each of their sides is fresh and unique in its own flavor. For any meal or side, you can ask for less spice if tearing up after a meal is something you’d rather not do.

1. Thursday Kitchen

With drinks dressed like Caprisun pouches and a variety of menu items to choose from, Thursday Kitchen is a great place to get dinner and cocktails. LED ice cubes are placed into their strong, yet refreshing, drinks. Their dishes are persistent as well, packed with flavor in each bite. Weekend waits can get extensive, but the popular Korean restaurant doesn’t disappoint, so plan ahead and try a recommended 2-3 dishes per person.