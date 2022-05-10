Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Escondido, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Island Spice

Island Spice Restaurant makes it possible for every Jamaican to experience authentic home-style Jamaican cooking. The chicken here is the best in town and somewhat of a secret. Spicy jerk sauce is to die for and their hot rice. The Best! The decor is very nice, with a modern twist and a funky vibe, and the music playing was just right.

4. Flavors of East Africa

Flavors of East Africa offers the best food and service! Their prices and specials are great. The staff is extremely friendly and accommodating, so inviting and positive. The food is delicious and yummy! Love their jerk chicken which has a nice kick of mild spice.

3. Rock Steady Jamaican Restaurant

If you love great Jamaican food then Rock Steady Jamaican Restaurant is the place for you. This is the best place to taste some authentic Jamaican cuisine,

The kitchen respects the food. The result is authentic and tasty. The restaurant is busy on weekends. It’s casual, easy-going, and friendly with a patio. They serve up hearty jerk dishes like jerk catfish, jerk chicken, and curries, a different one each day of the week.

2. Jamaican Jerk Hut

Jamaican Jerk Hut is a place where you can have Jamaican cuisine without the hassle of traveling to Jamaica. As the name suggests, pork, chicken, and fish are served up as succulent jerks. This funky restaurant serves traditional Jamaican jerk dishes in a cozy atmosphere.

1. One Love Island Cuisine

When it comes to Caribbean cuisine, One Love Island Cuisine is the place to be. Their jerk chicken and goat curry are known for their deep rich flavors that are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.