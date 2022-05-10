Escondido, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Escondido, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LOZG_0fZRQyOe00
Unsplash

5. Island Spice

Island Spice Restaurant makes it possible for every Jamaican to experience authentic home-style Jamaican cooking. The chicken here is the best in town and somewhat of a secret. Spicy jerk sauce is to die for and their hot rice. The Best! The decor is very nice, with a modern twist and a funky vibe, and the music playing was just right.

4. Flavors of East Africa

Flavors of East Africa offers the best food and service! Their prices and specials are great. The staff is extremely friendly and accommodating, so inviting and positive. The food is delicious and yummy! Love their jerk chicken which has a nice kick of mild spice.

3. Rock Steady Jamaican Restaurant

If you love great Jamaican food then Rock Steady Jamaican Restaurant is the place for you. This is the best place to taste some authentic Jamaican cuisine,

The kitchen respects the food. The result is authentic and tasty. The restaurant is busy on weekends. It’s casual, easy-going, and friendly with a patio. They serve up hearty jerk dishes like jerk catfish, jerk chicken, and curries, a different one each day of the week.

2. Jamaican Jerk Hut

Jamaican Jerk Hut is a place where you can have Jamaican cuisine without the hassle of traveling to Jamaica. As the name suggests, pork, chicken, and fish are served up as succulent jerks. This funky restaurant serves traditional Jamaican jerk dishes in a cozy atmosphere.

1. One Love Island Cuisine

When it comes to Caribbean cuisine, One Love Island Cuisine is the place to be. Their jerk chicken and goat curry are known for their deep rich flavors that are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Reach out to us here if you'd like to be featured or have any concerns: https://lizfelifestyle.com/contact/

Columbus, OH
23411 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A vacation to Philadelphia is a fantastic way to learn about American history and visit a variety of Philadelphia tourist sites. Philadelphia is a cultural hotspot with a global impact on art and music. Not to mention the fantastic food, museums, parks, and recreational possibilities. Coffee lovers in Philadelphia have a plethora of exquisite brews to choose from, including Australian flat whites and well crafted cold brews.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Top 4 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Collins, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can look forward to experiencing some of the best dishes in town such as; The Egg Muffin Sandwich, The Urban Omelet, and Quiche.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are many exciting things to do in Phoenix, including visiting world-class museums, experiencing unusual and unique architecture, learning about the desert's beauty, hiking the many mountains in and around the city, and relaxing at resorts and spas. However, one thing you must do is sample the greatest coffee in a few cafés that have long been at the forefront of the city's culture.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is no shortage of things to do in Houston when it comes to culture, food, shopping, unusual attractions, drinking, and having a good time. The famed Space Center Houston, renowned chefs, and lovely green spaces, along with a bayou running through the middle of the city, make this the fourth largest metropolis in the United States. In a way that is uniquely Houston, the Houston coffee scene is also extremely welcoming.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's there: the iconic Chicago skyline, set against Lake Michigan's sweeping shore. When your feet reach the ground in the nation's third-largest city, you'll instantly appreciate the urban-meets-natural splendor. There are multiple coffee shops in Chicago that diligently acquire beans to create the right mix, as well as serious coffee houses that provide drips and espresso that put cheap diner fare to shame. At these key shops, both roasters and baristas may show off their drink-making skills.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. New York, one of the world's finest cities, is constantly a frenzy of activity, with famous sights around every corner and seldom enough time to see them all. There are plenty of charming neighborhood coffee shops in New York City that welcome guests with frothy cappuccinos and polite chat. While every New Yorker has a favorite corner haunt, there are a number of cafes and roasters in the city that are worth visiting for freshly brewed coffee, award-winning pastries, and friendly service.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The full bar and casual dining are waiting for you at Kimchichanga. This Asian Mexican fusion is a family-owned business with creative excitingly unique food. The menu is full of variations of fresh ingredients that always hit the spot for comfort food. Stop by on Sunday or Monday to try their all-day happy hour.

Read full story
Henderson, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy