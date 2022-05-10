Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Pomona, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Tropical Vibes Caribbean Soul & BBQ

There are grill masters and then there are grill masters like those at Tropical Vibes Caribbean Soul & BBQ. Every day, they turn out flavorful grilled chicken, succulent pork ribs, and tender beef steaks seasoned with a variety of island herbs, spices, and seasonings for their guests to devour. And as an extra enticement, diners can sample the many flavors of Wood Fire Grilled Jerk Chicken and Oxtail. No wonder Tropical Vibes is a favorite among locals and tourists alike!

4. Dhat Island

Dhat Island. is a Jamaican Restaurant that provides authentic Jamaican Cuisine, with a focus on natural, locally grown ingredients. This restaurant is quaint and cozy and outfitted with soft lighting and wooden accents, perfect for enjoying dinners. They have an extensive bar with selections of rum, whiskey, and Beer. In addition, they have vegetarian options, desserts, and free-flowing Jamaican Rum Punch!

3. Island Breeze Jamaican Cuisine

A must-visit restaurant! If you love spicy food, Island Breeze Jamaican Cuisine is the place to go. The food is elegantly presented, and the whole experience was enjoyable. You’ll receive a warm welcome from Steve himself, who introduced me to my favorite dish called Escovitch Snapper. The portions are generous and the tasting menu offers a good range of items that can be shared.

2. Jamdung Jamaican Restaurant

1. Hilltop’s Jamaican Market & Restaurant A1

Hilltop’s Jamaican Market & Restaurant makes it possible for every Jamaican to experience authentic home-style Jamaican cooking. From the classic dishes that everyone’s familiar with, like ackee and saltfish; to the not-so-common dishes, like oxtails soup, They have it all!