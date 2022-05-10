Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Pasadena, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Just Oxtails Soul Food

When you're in the mood for some delicious traditional Jamaican food, it's tough to beat Just Oxtails Soul Food. This no-frills eatery serves up true Jamaican cuisine as well as a trio of homemade desserts. If you're in the mood for oxtails, they've got 'em. With more than two dozen menu items to choose from, Just Oxtails is sure to satisfy anyone's taste buds.

4. Reggae Hut

Reggae Hut is known for its authentic Jamaican cuisine, great drinks, and friendly atmosphere. There is a large parking lot in front of the restaurant where you can park really easily if you don't want to worry about finding street parking near the restaurant which can be difficult at times. Reggae Hut has an extensive menu with some of their popular dishes including Ackee & Salted Fish, Curry Goat, and Brown Stew Chicken

3. Lucian’s Caribbean Grill

Lucian’s Caribbean Grill is an authentic Caribbean restaurant serving traditional and modern food originating in the Caribbean Islands. Here at Lucian's, we strive to provide a unique dining experience while maintaining our roots as an authentic Caribbean restaurant. We feature live reggae music every Thursday night!

2. D’Caribbean Curry Spot

D’Caribbean Curry Spot serves authentic Jamaican food in a casual, relaxed environment. They offer takeout, so it’s the perfect place to grab lunch to go or a quick bite before you hit the beach for the day. While a bit warm inside, the restaurant is clean with friendly staff and great ackee, jerk chicken, and saltfish. It's everyone's favorite restaurant on the beach!

1. Island Flavorz

Island Flavorz is the very best Jamaican restaurant in Vancouver and if you are looking for a fun, authentic Caribbean Jamaican experience or for authentic Jamaican food, this is the place to go. The staff is super friendly and the food is amazing!