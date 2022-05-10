Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Jamaicaway Restaurant & Catering

Jamaica Way is an authentic Jamaican restaurant and catering service in Windsor, Ontario. If you are looking for a delicious meal that doubles as an authentic cultural experience, we have everything you need! From jerk chicken to ackee & saltfish, we have the perfect Jamaican dish for you. We also offer complete corporate catering services that can be customized to fit any budget or event type.

4. The Pepper Pott

If you're looking for an authentic taste of Jamaica, look no further than The Pepper Pott. This popular Jamaican restaurant offers authentic dishes with a modern twist. We offer a wide variety of food options such as jerk chicken and seafood that will leave you feeling satisfied, yet longing for more. Come down today and experience our Jolly Good Seafood!

3. Island Vibe

Island Vibe serves flavorful Jamaican cuisine in a family-friendly atmosphere. The decor is brightly colored, with plenty of natural light for a pleasant dining experience. This restaurant is located in Washington D.C. It features a full bar and accepts reservations.

2. Riddim N’ Spice

Riddim N’ Spice is the freshest, healthiest, and most innovative restaurant in Jamaica. It has the best Rasta-inspired food in the country, including our famous Jerk Chicken and Seafood, Curry Goat, Oxtail, and other favorites. Our Chef uses fresh local produce to create new and exciting tastes which have been compared to Jamaican “haute cuisine”. All our meals are prepared with love by hand in small batches. We also take pride in our excellent customer service – we go above and beyond to make sure that your dining experience is enjoyable and memorable.

1. Kool Runnings Jamaican Cuisine

If you are in the mood for some delicious Jamaican food, Kool Runnings is a great choice. Their menu is filled with traditional dishes, but they also have some more modern dishes such as a Jerk Burger, which has been made to be on par with regular fast food burgers. The prices are relatively reasonable as well so you will be able to get a good meal without busting your budget.