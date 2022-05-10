Hollywood, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Hollywood, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Negril on the Green

Number five on our list is Negril on the Green. This well-rated restaurant will transport you to the islands with its authentic Jamaican cuisine and very friendly service. Negril on the Green serves up classic dishes like jerk chicken, oxtail, curry chicken, curry goat, curry shrimp, and curry fish with sides of rice and peas or vegetables. They also have classics like brown stew chicken and steamed fish escovitch. If you ever find yourself craving traditional dishes from Jamaica or just want to try something new at a reasonable price, check out this spot!

4. Maam's Jamaican Restaurant

Maam's Jamaican Restaurant is famous for its oxtail. At a certain point in the day, they would run out of it. If you’re going to Maam’s Jamaican Restaurant, I advise you to arrive early so that you can have their oxtail.

Also, make sure that you’re not a vegetarian. Maam's Jamaican Restaurant is known for its fried chicken, and if you don't eat meat then this restaurant is not the restaurant for you.

3. Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery

Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery is a Jamaican-style bakery and restaurant that serves up some of the finest bakes on the island. They offer a wide variety of tasty and authentic Jamaican foods including jerk chicken, curry goat, and oxtail stew. You’ve probably seen the lines spilling out of this bakery on your way to work, and if you haven’t tried it yet then you really ought to. Few places combine fantastic food, friendly service, and a great atmosphere better than Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery. We recommend that you dive right in with some amazingly tasty coconut bread that is surely the best we have ever had!

2. Captain Jerk Restaurant & Lounge

Captain Jerk Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Toronto has been an institution for many Jamaicans for years. It's conveniently located in the heart of downtown, close by walk or by car. They have a fantastic and diverse menu of Jerk dishes, including their famous jerk chicken and jerk pork dishes, as well as other Jamaican favorites like brown stew chicken, curry goat, and ackee & saltfish (a traditional Jamaican breakfast). Here you can taste some good food with a tropical flavor without making a trip to sunny Jamaica.

1. Coconutz Fussion Cafe

Authentic Jamaican food, this is a place where you can get real authentic Jamaican food. The jerk chicken is amazing. Located in a safe area and stays open late for your late-night cravings. The atmosphere is great, the music will keep you dancing all night and the staff is on point as well. Awesome place to relax and unwind with family or friends while enjoying great food and good music!

