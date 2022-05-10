Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Killeen, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Tropic Breeze Restaurant

Jamaican food is known for being spicy, but if you’re looking for some jerk chicken and rice that is less spicy than normal this restaurant has you covered! This restaurant only cooks the food fresh after they receive your order and it doesn’t take long at all to cook their delicious dishes. The prices here are also very cheap so you can have a bunch of jerk chicken with some rice and peas for an affordable price in this laid-back Jamaican restaurant!

4. Ava's Caribbean Restaurant

Ava’s Jamaican Restaurant is a little hole-in-the-wall restaurant located off of Kalakaua Avenue. Ava’s has great food and good pricing. Unlike some of the other high-end authentic Jamaican restaurants on this list, Ava’s is relatively inexpensive and they give you plenty of food. Ava’s has great reviews and with good reason. The food is authentic, traditional Jamaican cuisine that tastes just like your grandma used to make back on the island.

3. Glendora's

Glendora's is located in the historic district of downtown Kingston and is known for its traditional Jamaican cuisine. The restaurant has a wide range of menu options, from entrees to desserts. For those looking for healthier options, there are vegan and gluten-free dishes as well.

In addition to its regular menu, there are daily specials on offer throughout the week. Special features include a lobster tail with rice and peas, grilled chicken with rice and peas, stew conch with white rice, or jerk pork ribs with french fries.

Reviews from customers rate the location highly as well—it was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in 2018, which it maintains today. The food is delicious without being too pricey, even though it may take some time to prepare your meal.

2. La Garita

If you're seeking a Jamaican restaurant with an atmosphere of romance and intimacy, La Garita is an excellent choice. This elegant establishment prides itself on offering a secluded, sedate atmosphere for couples to enjoy the island's native cuisine in style. Dimmed lighting, romantic decorations, and subdued music create a relaxing ambiance for couples who want to spend time together over authentic cuisine.

The perfect place for business meetings or similar professional events: La Garita offers privacy and discretion that makes it ideal for executives looking to conduct last-minute business while they travel. The decor is comfortable without being distracting; the service is attentive without being obtrusive.

La Garita also provides private rooms for special occasions such as birthdays or anniversaries. If you're traveling with your family and want to celebrate a special event, spending some quality time together during dinner can help make the celebration complete.

1. Tex-Rican Restaurant

Tex-Rican Restaurant is a great option if you're looking for a place with a nice, cozy atmosphere. You can take your family, friends or even just go alone. The service is great and the food is delicious. Maybe even more importantly, there's an excellent jerk chicken dish to be had on the menu.