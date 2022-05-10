Top 2 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Jackson, Mississippi

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

2. Taste of the Island Caribbean Takeout

You can expect to have your orders delivered on time- every single time. And the food is amazing and very tasty too! You’ll especially love their beef patty, but be sure to try their hard dough bread too.

As you can see, this restaurant offers a lot of variety and will cater to the needs of everyone in your family. They also have great customer service — so if you need to contact them, they could always help you out.

1. Sankofa Kitchen of Jackson

Sankofa Kitchen of Jackson is a great place to enjoy traditional Jamaican cuisine. The food is always fresh, their menu is expansive and the service is exceptional. They are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner so you can experience the best of Jamaica no matter what time you stop by. It can get crowded during peak times, but they are very welcoming and always accommodates walk-ins when possible. You can’t go wrong with any dish on their menu, but they are especially known for their oxtail, jerk chicken, and curry dishes.

They also have an extensive drink selection including beers and wines as well as many Jamaican specialty drinks such as Jamaican ginger beer or Sorrel drink that you will find nowhere else in Jackson besides here. If you have never tried authentic Jamaican food before then Sankofa is a great place to start! Don’t forget to ask your server about specials or daily meal deals before ordering so that way you can get the most out of your dining experience at this hot spot!