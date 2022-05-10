Top 4 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Sunnyvale, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

4. Reggae Pot

There's almost always a long wait here, so be sure to make a reservation beforehand. Because they're known to run out of food quickly, you'll want to arrive there earlier rather than later and try not to go too hungry. If you're planning on going right after your tour, we highly suggest that you eat light since there are many delicious things on their menu! They also offer free parking for anyone who drives there!

3. Coconuts Caribbean Restaurant & Bar

Coconuts Caribbean Restaurant & Bar is a well-liked spot with a lively, vibrant, and upbeat atmosphere. If you’re looking for good food and drinks, in a place that’s always crowded but fun, this may be the right Jamaican restaurant for you.

2. Spicy Roy’s Caribbean Grill.

Spicy Roy’s Caribbean Grill is the second most popular restaurant in Jamaica. The food is good, and the service is good. If you were to ask any Jamaican they would say that Spicy Roy’s has some of the best food on the island. The restaurant is clean and well-organized, making your dining experience very enjoyable. The staff is friendly and polite. I would recommend this restaurant because the food is good and the service is good.

1. Back A Yard, Caribbean Grill.

Back A Yard is a Jamaican bar and grill that serves both Jamaican and American cuisine. With three locations in the city, this restaurant is known for serving authentic Jamaican food such as jerk chicken, curry goat, oxtail and ackee, and saltfish. They also serve other Caribbean dishes such as jerk pork and chicken roti which comes with a side of mango chutney. Their menu includes soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches.