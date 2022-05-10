Top 4 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

4. Hummingbird Jamaican Cuisine

Hummingbird Jamaican Cuisine is my favorite option on the list. I've been there 3 times, and I can vouch for its phenomenal food and service. The spicy jerk chicken tastes incredible, and the oxtail is one of the most flavorful dishes You will ever have. The ambiance is great too— you can watch your food being made in an open kitchen, and the tropical plants are a nice touch.

3. Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery and Grill

Jamaica has a lot to offer when it comes to authentic Jamaican cuisine, and Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery and Grill is one of the places where you can find some of the best. One of their signature dishes includes a spicy beef patty that is made with fresh ingredients and spices that give it its unique flavor. You also can't go wrong with their Oxtail, which is served with rice and peas, beans, breadfruit, or sweet potatoes as sides.

2. D and G Jamaican Restaurant

D and G Jamaican Restaurant is located in the northwest region of Chicago. Known for its great jerk chicken and spicy dishes, it’s also a great spot to take groups. The staff are very attentive to our needs - always checking up on us throughout the meal - and the food was delicious!” Another said, “Great place to meet up with friends or family. Food is delicious, especially the Jerk Chicken!”

1. Queenie's

Queenie’s is a little Jamaican restaurant in a strip mall. There are only a few tables and a counter inside, but don’t let that fool you! Queenie’s is one of the best places to get Jamaican food around. Everything they serve is delicious, from the Jerk Chicken to the Jamaican Patties. It's great for lunch or dinner, and it's perfect if you just want to go pick something up for takeout!