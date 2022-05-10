Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Lakewood, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Buchi Cafe

If you’re looking for another place to get your jerk chicken and festival fix, Buchi Cafe is the way to go. This restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Kingston, only a few blocks away from Emancipation Park. The staff at Buchi offers amazing service and makes sure that every customer gets exactly what they came for! Their jerk chicken is cooked to perfection, and their festival will put a smile on anyone's face! If you want authentic Jamaican food with a twist, this is the place!

4. El Bohio Criollo Cuban Cuisine

What's great about this restaurant: The ambiance is a lot of fun, and the food is delicious. It is Famous for its Excellent Cuban cuisine, with a wide variety of salads and smaller dishes. If you're looking for something decadent, go for their mouthwatering desserts and friendly staff. The food is prepared fresh daily, with authentic warmth and care.

3. Bang Up To The Elephant!

Jamaican curry goat is my favorite dish and this place has a fantastic version, served with rice and peas and homemade bread pudding...plus they have a vegan version of curry goat that's also incredible. The best food in all of Jamaica, in my opinion. The ambiance is like stepping back in time: big wooden tables, lace tablecloths, and elegant silverware. It's not exactly fancy but it feels special.

And you can't get more authentic Jamaican than this restaurant--it's been open since 1823 so you know their cooking stands the test of time!

2. Jamaican Grill

If you're a fan of Caribbean cuisine or just looking for a place to try something new, Jamaican Grill is the right place for you. The restaurant serves authentic, delicious Jamaican food that will make your taste buds sing. The proprietors are friendly and knowledgeable. If you want to get the full experience, let them know what types of food you like and they'll point out just the right thing for you.

1. Cuba Cuba cafe & bar

Cuba Cuba is a Jamaican restaurant in the City's vibrant East Harlem neighborhood that combines a warm, friendly vibe with a great menu. The one-of-a-kind decor leaves you with a Caribbean island feeling. Havana street scenes and cool vintage photos together with colorful furnishings create an ambiance of warm, casual surroundings. You can relax in the bar area and have a drink while soaking up the sounds of Latin jazz music or make your way over to the dining room for a more quiet experience.