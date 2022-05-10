Top 2 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Kansas City, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

2. Sankofa Cafe & Bar

Sankofa Cafe & Bar is a Jamaican restaurant located in New York City that serves a wide variety of authentic dishes. Each day, the chefs at Sankofa create several new dishes using fresh ingredients and original recipes. All of the food is made from scratch and no preservatives are added. The restaurant offers catering services for events and parties, as well as a catering company to order from on a regular basis. This Jamaican restaurant has an online ordering system through which customers can select their favorite dishes and pay online so they do not have to wait in line when they get to the restaurant. Sankofa Café & Bar is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google reviews. You're sure to have an incredible experience here.

1. Mesob Restaurant

Mesob Restaurant is located in New Kingston and serves authentic Jamaican food. They have a wide selection of oriental cuisine including Jamaican patties (patties filled with vegetables or meat, grilled bread), chicken and fish, served with callaloo (spinach) and other traditional island side dishes. Mesob restaurant is one of our top five picks for the best Jamaican Restaurants in Kingston Jamaica. The staff is friendly and helpful, so don’t be afraid to ask for recommendations. Tell them what kind of food you like and they’ll be sure to steer you in the right direction. As always, their food is delicious and well-priced. It will certainly be your new go-to.