Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Corona, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. The Hot Dog Shoppe

The Hot Dog Shoppe is a Jamaican chain specializing in hearty fare. The portions are big, but the ingredients are fresh and delicious. There's a full bar and tons of options for kids. It's also home to a robust happy hour that's perfect for small groups looking to unwind after work or school. This place is great for large parties, too! All in all, this casual eatery is a great choice for an affordable night out with your family or friends.

4. TAPS Fish House & Brewery - Dos Lagos

The menu is on the higher end in terms of price, but if you're looking for exceptional cuisine, it's worth it!

3. Goodfellas Cafe Restaurant

Reviews praise the owners, who are friendly and welcoming to their customers, even going as far as to give them free samples of dishes that they do not offer on the menu! You're bound to have an excellent time dining here, from start to finish.

2. Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill

The Wood Ranch BBQ and Grill offers a wide range of options for your meal, from sumptuous steak dinners to juicy ribs. If you're in the mood for some lighter fare, this family-friendly restaurant also serves tasty salads and burgers. Whether you're looking for a quick meal or an all-day dining experience, the Wood Ranch BBQ and Grill has something to satisfy your taste buds.

1. Luna Modern Mexican Kitchen

Located on the southern tip of Newport Beach, this restaurant is an upscale take on traditional Mexican cuisine. There are plenty of tacos, ceviches, and other excellent dishes you’d expect to find at a Mexican restaurant. However, it’s the margaritas that really make this place special. They have a huge menu full of margarita flavors you won’t find anywhere else like blood orange or cucumber mint. The service was also great and our server was friendly and helpful when we weren’t sure what to order.

Parking is easy since there is a lot right by the restaurant with plenty of space for all customers. Plus, there are metered parking spots on PCH if the lot fills up. Luna has some outdoor seating but most people opt for eating inside unless the weather is particularly nice outside since it can get quite warm in Newport during the summer months.