Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Macon, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant

In the heart of downtown Macon, you'll find yourself at La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant. This cozy and historic spot is a great place to enjoy a classic margarita or the ever-popular beef enchiladas. Their chicken tacos are also well-loved! In addition to these great dishes, the ambiance at La Parrilla is always lively, friendly, and fun. It's a great place for families, groups of friends, and couples on date nights.

4. Natalia's

This Jamaican joint is a no-frills spot with a Caribbean feel and budget prices. The menu offers everything from jerk chicken to baked snapper, goat curry, and oxtail, all of which are made with fresh ingredients in the house. Nearly every dish includes rice and beans as a side, but you can also opt to order them on their own. Look out for the plantains, too! It's worth it—people travel from all over to get Natalia's famous food! So come here if you're looking for an authentic experience and don't mind waiting in line.

3. Dovetail Crafted Cuisine

If you're looking for a new restaurant with a wide variety of options and new dishes, head to Dovetail Crafted Cuisine. They offer a full bar and several beers on tap, which are all worth trying. They also have a good selection of vegetarian and vegan alternatives that aren't boring.

2. Ocmulgee Brewpub

The atmosphere at Ocmulgee Brewpub is amazing! The staff is friendly and welcoming, making you feel like family from the first visit. They also have a great selection of beers on tap and a huge outdoor patio where we like to sit while catching up on each other’s lives. It’s just an all-around fun time when we go out to Ocmulgee Brewpub!

1. Medi's Mediterranean Fusion.

Medi's Mediterranean Fusion is a restaurant that specializes in Italian and Greek fusion cuisine. It has a casual ambiance that creates an enjoyable experience for diners of all ages. Customers are especially fond of the grilled meatballs with polenta and spicy salsa sauce for appetizers, the Thai-inspired curry pasta for lunch, and the lamb stew with fresh vegetables for dinner.

Famed celebrity chef Bobby Flay has even mentioned it as one of his favorite restaurants in Kingston. The service is also top-notch, with friendly waitstaff who are eager to make recommendations based on your tastes and food preferences. If you enjoy fine dining or date nights out on the town, or if you're looking for an upscale place to host a celebratory dinner party or business meeting, then this is definitely the place to go!