Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Alexandria, Virginia

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Namaste

This restaurant is a little more modern than the others on this list. It's a nice, clean spot for vegans and vegetarians to eat in Kingston. The food is good and the service is fast. The ambiance is simple, with lots of natural light coming through from the windows. While the service might not be as traditional, you should get all of your Jamaican favorites at Namaste. This place offers these dishes at an affordable price point too; it's a great option for those who want to try eating a bit more healthy or for those who can't eat meat or dairy products.

4. Caphe Banh Mi

For only $5, you can enjoy a cozy and authentic atmosphere at Caphe Banh Mi. From the moment you walk in, the friendly staff will make you feel right at home with their welcoming smiles and warm greetings. The interior is decorated with eclectic art and bright, colorful murals, creating a living space that’s perfect for enjoying great food with friends.

The service there is impeccable—the staff is attentive without being intrusive. They’ll happily answer any questions you have about the menu or any other concerns you might have. The food is always brought to your table in a timely manner, and refills are offered frequently. Overall? Caphe Banh Mi gets an A+ for excellent service!

3. Le Refuge Restaurant

This restaurant is located on the eastern end of Negril. If you're staying at a resort, you can usually arrange for transportation to take you there and back, but if you're exploring the island on your own, it's best to get a reliable taxi driver. You might be able to get a ride from someone who works at your hotel or guesthouse. There are also plenty of cabs in Negril; just make sure they have meters before getting into one.

You should also know that Le Refuge Restaurant doesn't have menus (they're not necessary anyway). They serve whatever food they've prepared that day—usually oxtail stew and fried chicken—but don't worry; there will be plenty of authentic Jamaican dishes available for all tastes and appetites.

2. Del Ray Cafe

Located in a tiny, unassuming neighborhood in Kingston, Del Ray Cafe serves up delicious, traditional Jamaican food. If you're looking for a good place to eat with friends and family, this is the right spot! I'd especially recommend it if you're visiting on vacation because then you can get a chance to experience the culture. All in all, this restaurant has some of the best food I've ever had. Highly recommended!

1. Old House Cosmopolitan

Their chefs have created the perfect combination of bold flavors, tasty sauces, and fresh ingredients to capture the distinctive taste of Jamaican cuisine. In addition, their staff members are helpful and attentive. The ambiance is relaxing, making it a good place to take a break from your busy day.